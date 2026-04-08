Kwankwaso Warns of Consequences for ADC Factional Chairman's Actions

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has warned Nafiu Bala, the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that his actions could cause serious problems for the party and himself. This follows a leadership dispute within the opposition party, with Kwankwaso expressing concerns that Bala's actions are hindering the ADC's progress and harming Nigeria's democracy.

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has issued a stern warning regarding the actions of Nafiu Bala , the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). Kwankwaso expressed concerns that Bala's actions could significantly hinder the party's progress and potentially create substantial difficulties for him personally. The warning stems from ongoing leadership disputes within the ADC , an opposition party .

In a recent interview with DCL Hausa, Kwankwaso underscored the critical importance of unity and collaborative efforts within the party to achieve its objectives. He specifically highlighted the remarkable growth of the ADC, noting its expansion from a small entity to a larger organization attracting influential figures committed to the betterment of the nation. Kwankwaso warned that continued obstruction of this progress by Bala would escalate into a significant problem for him. This suggests a potential escalation of the internal conflict, with Kwankwaso clearly signaling that he will not tolerate actions that he perceives as detrimental to the party's growth and overall mission.\The leadership tussle within the ADC has already reached a critical point, exemplified by Bala's failure to attend a scheduled meeting aimed at resolving the existing disagreements. Kwankwaso revealed that the meeting, which was planned for the previous day, was ultimately unsuccessful due to Bala's absence. Despite waiting until the morning, Bala did not appear. Kwankwaso stated that he had been informed beforehand that Bala would not attend and expressed his disappointment. This absence underscores the depth of the rift between the two leaders and raises serious questions about the possibility of reconciliation. The fact that the meeting was designed to resolve internal issues, and Bala's refusal to participate, reflects poorly on his commitment to finding common ground and fostering party unity. Kwankwaso further stated that the actions of Bala are not only harmful to the ADC but also to the democratic process in Nigeria as a whole. His statement suggests that the leadership dispute is not only a matter of internal politics but also has wider implications for the country's political stability and democratic ideals. He employed a powerful metaphor, comparing Bala's actions to those of 'the lizard at the mouth of the water pot,' which indicates someone hindering progress and potentially causing harm to others. This statement showcases the gravity of the situation and highlights the urgency with which Kwankwaso views the resolution of the leadership crisis.\Kwankwaso's concerns are deeply rooted in the current political climate of Nigeria, where the need for strong and united opposition is greater than ever. The internal conflict within the ADC, and the actions of the factional National Chairman, are perceived as a distraction from the party's core mission and an impediment to its ability to challenge the ruling party. He emphasized that the ADC, having attracted a considerable following and important leaders, had a unique opportunity to contribute to the nation's political landscape. The focus of the party should be on working together to improve the nation, and actions that hinder the party's progress will have negative repercussions. Kwankwaso's warning reflects the complexities and challenges facing political parties in Nigeria, where internal disputes can easily undermine efforts to build a strong and effective opposition. He believes that the success of the party hinges on its ability to overcome such internal divisions and to maintain a united front. Kwankwaso, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, is clearly trying to exert his influence to steer the party in a direction that supports its growth and strengthens its role in the country's democratic process. His warning is a clear indication that he is committed to the success of the ADC and will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize its ability to achieve its goals. Furthermore, this situation has larger ramifications, considering the upcoming elections and how party unity and purpose are important to the political landscape of Nigeria





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Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ADC Nafiu Bala Leadership Crisis Nigerian Politics Opposition Party

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