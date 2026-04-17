Kwankwaso Tipped to Be Obi's Running Mate for 2027 Presidential Election, Ally Claims Agreement

An ally of Peter Obi, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, has revealed that former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has agreed to be Obi's running mate for the 2027 presidential election, signaling a potential major political alliance that could reshape the electoral landscape.

A prominent political associate of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi , has asserted that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso , has indeed consented to be Obi's running mate for the impending 2027 presidential election. This significant revelation was made public by Ibrahim Abdulkarim during a recent televised interview on Trust TV, as reported by Politics Nigeria .

Abdulkarim unequivocally stated that discussions between the respective political camps have advanced substantially, moving well beyond the realm of mere speculation. He further elaborated that a definitive understanding has already been reached between these two influential political figures, declaring with absolute certainty, “yes, I can categorically tell you that they have agreed.” Abdulkarim also emphasized that the grassroots supporters of both leaders are fully apprised of this development. He confirmed, “We all know that. Both the Obidients and the Kwankwassiyya Movements are aware of the agreement.” This burgeoning alliance represents a potential consolidation of two formidable political forces. The Obidient Movement garnered widespread national recognition and support during the most recent electoral cycle, while the Kwankwassiyya Movement possesses a deeply entrenched support base, particularly in the northern regions of the country. Political analysts suggest that such a formidable merger could significantly redefine the dynamics of the 2027 presidential contest and potentially lead to a reshuffling of voting patterns across critical geopolitical zones. Both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have managed to maintain substantial and loyal followings, even while operating outside the established mainstream political parties. This news emerges in the wake of a recent strategic political maneuver by Kwankwaso. He recently departed from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and subsequently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This defection had already sparked considerable debate and speculation within the political arena, with many observers interpreting the move as a calculated step towards potential future collaborations. The latest confirmation from Abdulkarim lends considerable weight to these prevailing speculations, suggesting a well-orchestrated plan is in motion. As of this report, neither Peter Obi nor Rabiu Kwankwaso have issued an official joint statement to corroborate the claims. Nevertheless, sources close to the situation indicate that ongoing consultations are actively taking place. Furthermore, it is understood that key stakeholders within various political parties are closely monitoring these unfolding developments with keen interest. Should this alliance be officially confirmed, it has the potential to emerge as one of the most impactful political coalitions preparing for the 2027 elections, effectively uniting significant southern and northern support bases under a singular presidential ticket. The potential implications of this convergence are far-reaching, suggesting a significant shift in the Nigerian political landscape as the nation approaches its next general election. The synergy between the Obidient Movement and the Kwankwassiyya Movement, driven by their respective leaders' established appeal, could present a formidable challenge to existing political structures and narratives. This development underscores the fluid and dynamic nature of Nigerian politics, where strategic alliances and shifting allegiances can dramatically alter the trajectory of electoral contests. The coming months will undoubtedly be crucial in observing how this potential partnership solidifies and what broader impact it will have on the broader political discourse and electoral landscape leading up to 2027





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso 2027 Election Political Alliance Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Movement Urges Goodluck Jonathan to Contest 2027 Presidential ElectionA newly formed political group, the Goodluck Presidential Support Campaign Group, has publicly called for former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for president in the 2027 general election. The group cited Nigeria's current national challenges and Jonathan's track record as reasons for their appeal, emphasizing the need for experienced leadership.

Read more »

Taraba State Mandates Immediate Resignation for Political Appointees and Civil Servants Seeking 2027 ElectionsTaraba State government has directed all political appointees and civil servants intending to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign their positions immediately. This move aligns with the Electoral Act 2026, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in the electoral process. Non-compliance could lead to disqualification.

Read more »

ADC: Nigerians suggest 2027 presidential ticket pairings between Atiku, Obi, KwankwasoThe African Democratic Congress, ADC, held its National Convention on Tuesday, 14th April 2026 in Abuja, where delegates announced a new leadership under David Mark and expelled factional rivals. The event also featured strong criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration, particularly on issues of debt, insecurity, and the electoral process.

Read more »

2027: ‘North is my political base, South-East belongs to Peter Obi’Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the North will rally behind him in 2027 general election. According to him, the North politically appears much more united now than ever. Atiku stated this on Wednesday while fielding questions on Arise Television's Prime Time program.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Declares Openness to Stepping Aside for Peter Obi in 2027 ADC Presidential RaceFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has indicated a significant shift in his political stance, stating his willingness to yield the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Peter Obi should the former Anambra State Governor win the party's primary for the 2027 general elections. This announcement follows a direct question posed during an interview, where Abubakar affirmed his commitment to democratic principles and the outcome of party primaries, regardless of the victor.

Read more »

Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance Could Be 'Death Knell' for Tinubu in 2027, Says Kwankwasiyya SpokespersonA key figure from the Kwankwasiyya Movement suggests a joint presidential ticket featuring Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would pose a significant threat to President Bola Tinubu's re-election chances in 2027, citing their strong grassroots support and potential to unite disparate regions of the country.

Read more »