Kwankwaso Sets Conditions for Potential APC Return: Full Recognition of Kwankwasiyya Movement Required

NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso says he will only consider rejoining the APC if his Kwankwasiyya movement is fully recognized. This comes after past experiences with the APC and PDP, where his group felt marginalized.

Rabiu Kwankwaso , the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP ), has stated that he would only contemplate rejoining the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) if his Kwankwasiyya movement is fully acknowledged and its importance recognised within any potential political arrangement.

Kwankwaso made this statement while hosting Buhari Bakwana, a former political advisor to Abdullahi Ganduje, along with a delegation of APC members representing all 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State at his residence. The former presidential candidate emphasized his commitment to his political base, the Kwankwasiyya movement, stating that any future collaboration with the APC would be contingent upon a clearly defined agreement that safeguards the interests and significance of his supporters. This stance underlines Kwankwaso's unwavering dedication to his political movement and its members, highlighting his refusal to compromise their recognition or importance for the sake of political expediency. He asserted that he values the integrity and well-being of the Kwankwasiyya movement above all else, and that its prominence must be a non-negotiable condition for any future alliances. Kwankwaso's position reflects a careful consideration of past experiences and a determination to avoid repeating those scenarios. \In his address, Kwankwaso reflected on his previous experiences within the APC, recalling his role in the party's formation and alleging that he and his allies within the Kwankwasiyya movement were subjected to persecution during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He claimed that despite their pivotal role in establishing the APC, they were subsequently marginalized and denied recognition or appreciation for their contributions once the party secured power. He attributed this marginalization to the fact that his faction, the Kwankwasiyya movement, did not originate from the core group that initially formed the APC. Furthermore, Kwankwaso also criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly sidelining his group when they attempted to return to the party fold, pointing out that they were denied even a zonal chairmanship position. These experiences, according to Kwankwaso, have fortified the resolve of the Kwankwasiyya movement to maintain its political independence and to engage in future political partnerships only on their own terms. He reiterated that they are open to engaging with the APC under specific conditions, emphasising that any agreement must be based on strong promises and mutual respect. The NNPP leader emphasized his determination not to be exploited, reiterating that the Kwankwasiyya movement has become a potent force that cannot be ignored, and that he and his followers are not in a desperate rush to abandon their current party. Kwankwaso stressed his openness to genuine collaborations with any political party prepared to honor an agreement and treat them as equal partners. He added that even if the PDP extended an invitation to him again, any alliance would be contingent upon transparent and visible commitments from their end. \The stance taken by Kwankwaso reflects a strategic positioning, aiming to maximize the influence and political leverage of the Kwankwasiyya movement. His insistence on complete recognition and equal partnership signals a desire to avoid the pitfalls of past political alliances, where his group felt marginalized and their contributions were overlooked. Kwankwaso's statements also highlight the complexities and shifting dynamics of Nigerian politics, where personal loyalties, political movements, and historical grievances play a significant role in shaping alliances and influencing electoral outcomes. The NNPP leader's comments offer insight into the current political landscape and underscore the importance of negotiating agreements with the Kwankwasiyya movement in a respectful and transparent manner. The future will reveal whether the APC or any other party will accept his terms. This declaration has triggered considerable discussion throughout the political arena, particularly in light of upcoming electoral events and the ever-evolving alliances between various political factions. His conditions effectively place the ball in the court of the APC, and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to accommodate his demands to secure his and the Kwankwasiyya movement's support. Kwankwaso's words have set the stage for intense negotiations and political maneuvering in the months ahead, further complicating the political landscape of the country





