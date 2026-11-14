Kano Governor Yusuf's wife Zainab files for divorce after 20-year marriage

Zainab Yusuf, second wife of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has filed for divorce at the Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, seeking to end their 20-year marriage. The governor has been ordered to appear in court on 17 November 2026.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is facing a divorce petition from his second wife, Zainab, after 20 years of marriage. The application for dissolution was filed at the Upper Area Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja, located 429 kilometres from their Kano home.

The case, registered with reference number CV/97/26, is a Khul'i petition, a process in Islamic jurisprudence that allows a wife to initiate and obtain a divorce, usually in exchange for returning her dowry. A civil summons has ordered Governor Yusuf to appear before the court on 17 November 2026. Zainab married Governor Yusuf in July 2006, when he was serving as a personal aide to her uncle, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The union has produced six children.

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Zainab Cites Breakdown Of Marriage

Zainab is a daughter of the late Dahiru Kwankwaso, elder brother of Rabiu Kwankwaso, who died in an accident in 1985 on the Kano-Kaduna expressway. In her particulars of claim, Zainab cited a breakdown of the marriage, saying it has been characterised by a persistent lack of reciprocal care, love, affection and emotional connection. She said she had lost her love and affection for the governor and developed a deep-seated aversion to the marriage.

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She further expressed fear that continuing in the union would make it difficult for her to observe the limits prescribed by Allah regarding a wife's obligations. She consequently offered to refund the dowry paid by Governor Yusuf during their marriage to secure the dissolution. As of the time of filing this report, there was no indication in the available court documents of Governor Yusuf's response to the petition. The state government is yet to react to the development.

An official familiar with the incident told PREMIUM TIMES that Zainab was taken away two weeks ago from her matrimonial home. The divorce filing comes amid a major political realignment in Kano State that has fractured one of Northern Nigeria's most influential political alliances. It remains unclear whether the divorce petition is connected to the political developments in Kano State.

Governor Defected To APC Last Year

Until late last year, Governor Yusuf was a close ally of Kwankwaso and both belonged to the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP). In January, Governor Yusuf broke ranks with Kwankwaso and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need to align Kano State with the federal government. For over two decades, Yusuf was one of Kwankwaso's closest allies and a central figure in the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

He served as Kwankwaso's personal assistant and later as Commissioner of Works during Kwankwaso's second term as governor from 2011 to 2015, before winning the 2023 Kano governorship election. Kwankwaso himself dumped the NNPP in March to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he spent two months before moving to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The political shifts have reshaped alliances in Kano and across northern Nigeria.