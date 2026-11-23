Kano Governor Abba Yusuf claims Rabiu Kwankwaso initiated and compelled an agreement to return to the APC after the Supreme Court verdict, while the Kwankwasiyya Movement demands verifiable evidence and insists Yusuf must take responsibility for his defection.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has disclosed a secret agreement to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying his former mentor Rabiu Kwankwaso initiated the arrangement and made him swear on the Quran to convince the Presidency.

Kwankwaso Initiated Secret APC Deal

The disclosure, made after three years of silence in an exclusive interview with BBC Hausa, has been rejected by the Kwankwasiyya Movement, which demanded verifiable evidence and insisted the governor must take responsibility for his own political decisions. Yusuf alleged that Kwankwaso personally instructed him to approach President Bola Tinubu and promise that they would join the APC if the President allowed the legal challenge to his 2023 governorship victory to proceed without interference.

Also read Kwankwaso Asked Me To Swear By Qur’an Over APC Deal With Tinubu, Abba Yusuf Alleges

He said Kwankwaso told him to swear on the Quran as a demonstration of their commitment that if God granted them victory, they would be completely united. According to Yusuf, the understanding was that he, Kwankwaso and their supporters would return to the APC if his legal battle ended in his favour. He said Kwankwaso also held several meetings with the President and sent delegations to discuss the proposed political realignment.

He described his eventual defection in January 2026 as simply honouring an agreement that Kwankwaso later abandoned. Yusuf formally joined the APC in January 2026, citing internal disagreements and prolonged leadership disputes within the New Nigeria People's Party. His departure strained his relationship with Kwankwaso, his longtime political ally and former mentor, who had played a major role in his emergence as Kano governor.

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Yusuf previously belonged to the APC after joining in 2014, won its Kano Central senatorial ticket ahead of the 2015 general election, but later ceded it to Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso himself sent me to Tinubu, Yusuf told BBC Hausa.

He asked me to go and find Tinubu, tell him we made this promise to him, and if it happens, I should take the Quran and swear at this time that if God gives us victory, he wants us to be completely united. Yusuf added that Kwankwaso initiated the arrangement and asked him to swear by the Holy Quran that we would return to the APC if the judicial process was allowed to run its course without interference.

Supreme Court Upholds Yusuf Victory

The Supreme Court in January 2024 upheld Yusuf's election victory, overturning earlier judgments by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal that had nullified his election. The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Yusuf of the NNPP winner of the March 2023 governorship election with 1,019,602 votes, ahead of Nasir Gawuna of the APC, who secured 890,705 votes.

Yusuf regretted that Kwankwaso subsequently reneged on the agreement to lead Kwankwasiyya members into the APC after he defeated Gawuna at the Supreme Court. Refuting the governor's claim, the Kwankwasiyya Movement requested verifiable evidence to support his claims, insisting that the governor must take responsibility for his political decisions instead of attempting to shift the blame for his defection.

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In a statement, the movement's spokesperson, Dr Habibu Mohammed, said Yusuf's comments were attempts to justify his political choices by making unsubstantiated allegations against his former political leader. Mohammad insisted that major political decisions within the movement, from its days in the People's Democratic Party through the formation and development of the APC, the emergence of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and subsequent engagements with the African Democratic Congress and New Nigeria Democratic Congress, had always followed collective deliberations.

Movement Demands Verifiable Evidence

He added that general decisions of the moment should not be interpreted as a binding commitment by Kwankwaso. The spokesperson challenged the governor to disclose when the alleged agreement was reached, the participants involved, the delegations that attended, the terms of the arrangement, and whether documentary evidence or independent witnesses could substantiate his account. He said Nigerians deserved clarification on what was discussed, particularly to avoid creating the impression that the judicial process was influenced by a political arrangement.

Yusuf, however, refuted the allegation of betraying Kwankwaso, insisting that he only fulfilled an agreement that Kwankwaso later abandoned. He said his defection to the ruling APC has improved his cooperation with the federal government and security agencies.