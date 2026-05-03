Kwankwaso Dumps ADC, Cites Internal Issues and 2027 Election Timelines

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has announced his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) along with his political allies, citing internal challenges and time constraints ahead of the 2027 elections. The decision follows extensive consultations with stakeholders across Kano State.

The political landscape in Kano State is undergoing a significant shift as former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his extensive political network have announced their departure from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

This decision, confirmed by Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Habib Saleh Muhammad, stems from a confluence of factors including persistent internal disputes, legal challenges, and the increasingly pressing timeline leading up to the 2027 general elections. Muhammad detailed that the move wasn’t a unilateral decision but rather the result of comprehensive consultations with key stakeholders representing all local government areas within Kano State.

The consensus reached during these discussions overwhelmingly favored seeking a new political platform to ensure effective participation in the upcoming electoral cycle. The core reasons behind this strategic realignment center around the difficulties encountered in navigating the ADC’s internal complexities. Muhammad specifically highlighted ongoing political and legal issues that have consistently hampered the group’s ability to function optimally.

These issues, coupled with the limited time available to fulfill crucial pre-election requirements – such as registering voters, conducting primary elections, and adhering to electoral commission deadlines – created a challenging environment for effective preparation. The spokesperson emphasized that the timeframe was simply too constricted to adequately address the existing internal problems and simultaneously mount a competitive campaign for the 2027 elections.

The group felt constrained by the existing structure and believed a fresh start on a different platform would provide the necessary space and flexibility to organize and mobilize effectively. This decision reflects a pragmatic assessment of the situation and a commitment to maximizing their chances of success in the future. Kwankwaso’s camp is now actively exploring alternative political parties to join, with the intention of establishing a strong base for the 2027 elections.

While the specific destination remains undisclosed at this time, Muhammad assured that an official announcement detailing their next move will be made shortly by Kwankwaso himself. This forthcoming statement is expected to provide clarity on the new political affiliation and outline the group’s strategy for the upcoming election cycle. The departure of such a prominent political figure and his loyal followers represents a significant development in Kano State politics, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the state’s political competition.

Observers anticipate that Kwankwaso’s decision will trigger a ripple effect, influencing the strategies of other political actors and potentially leading to further realignments in the lead-up to 2027. The move underscores the importance of internal party cohesion and effective organizational structures in achieving electoral success, particularly in a complex and competitive political environment like Nigeria. The coming days will be crucial as Kwankwaso reveals his next political move and the implications for Kano State’s political future become clearer.

The decision is a calculated one, prioritizing a viable path to electoral participation over remaining within a party perceived as hindering their progress. The focus now shifts to identifying a suitable platform that aligns with their political objectives and allows them to effectively mobilize their supporters





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Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ADC African Democratic Congress Kano State 2027 Elections Political Defection Nigerian Politics Habib Saleh Muhammad

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