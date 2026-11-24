The Kwankwasiyya Movement says Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not send Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to negotiate a return to the APC with President Bola Tinubu, challenging the governor to provide verifiable evidence for his allegation.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has denied that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso sent Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate an arrangement for their return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The denial was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the movement's spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed. The statement, a copy of which was made available to The PUNCH, said the governor alleged in an interview with BBC Hausa that Kwankwaso personally sent him to Tinubu and asked him to swear on the Holy Qur'an as evidence of their commitment.

Also read ‘Stop Blaming Kwankwaso For Your Defection,’- Kwankwasiyya Tells Gov Yusuf

Movement Denies Kwankwaso Sent Governor

The movement described the allegation as another unfortunate attempt by the governor to shift responsibility for his political decisions to Kwankwaso. According to the statement, the governor is entitled to explain his political decisions and defend his defection, but must not confuse that right with the right to make sweeping allegations against another person without providing credible evidence.

It said Kwankwaso is a nationally recognised political leader whose decisions and public positions should be judged by his record, publicly expressed convictions and verifiable facts. The movement said political consultations, meetings and discussions do not automatically constitute a binding commitment by an entire political movement or its leader to abandon its political convictions. It added that no individual should unilaterally claim to have secured the political consent of Kwankwaso or the Kwankwasiyya Movement without credible evidence.

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Yusuf had said his defection was intended to honour an agreement allegedly reached with Kwankwaso before President Tinubu after the 2023 governorship election. According to the governor, Kwankwaso asked him to approach Tinubu and assure him that they would join the APC if the President allowed the legal battle over the Kano governorship election to run its course without interference.

The governor regretted that his political mentor later abandoned the agreement to lead Kwankwasiyya members into the APC after he defeated the party's candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, at the Supreme Court. The statement said Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not responsible for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's decision to defect to the APC.

History Of Political Consultations Cited

It urged the governor to defend that decision on its merits and explain the benefits the people of Kano are expected to derive from it, rather than attempting to transfer responsibility to another political leader. The movement reminded the governor that the political history of the movement demonstrated a consistent tradition of consultation, collective deliberation and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

It said that from its days in the Peoples Democratic Party through the formation and development of the APC, the emergence of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and subsequent engagements involving the African Democratic Congress and New Nigeria Democratic Congress, major decisions had always required consultation with stakeholders, elected representatives, party leaders and relevant organs of the movement. The statement said such decisions cannot be made by one individual through private conversations or informal arrangements, and that no individual can legitimately claim to have secured the consent of an entire political movement simply because of an alleged personal understanding.

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It challenged the governor to provide specific and verifiable details if such an arrangement existed. The movement asked: When exactly was this agreement reached? Who were the participants? Which delegations were involved?

What were the terms? Are there documentary records or independent witnesses who can corroborate his account? It also said the governor needs to explain the implications of his claim that Tinubu was approached and asked not to interfere in the legal proceedings challenging the 2023 Kano governorship election.

Urging Merits Based Defense Of Defection

The statement noted that the Supreme Court eventually determined that dispute and affirmed Yusuf's election, adding that Nigerians deserve clarity on what precisely was discussed without creating an impression that the judicial process was subject to a political bargain. It also asked why an alleged understanding dating back to 2023 is being presented as the principal justification for a defection that took place in January 2026. The movement said political leadership requires the courage to own one's decisions.

It urged the governor to defend his defection on its merits rather than shift responsibility to another political leader.