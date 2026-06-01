Kwankwaso Denies Planned Protest Over Insecurity

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor, has denied claims of a planned protest over rising insecurity in the country.

Former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Coalition Vice Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , has denied claims circulating on social media alleging plans for a protest over rising insecurity in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, Kwankwaso said the message being circulated was false and did not reflect the position of him or his political party, warning the public against spreading what he described as disinformation. His statement read, Our attention has been drawn to a message currently circulating on social media falsely claiming that we are planning a protest over the rising insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso stressed that neither he nor his party supports any action that could lead to the breakdown of public order or destruction of lives and property. We do not support any action that could lead to the breakdown of public order or the destruction of lives and property, he said. He added that the group remained committed to peaceful and lawful engagement in addressing national challenges, insisting that democratic processes remain the only legitimate avenue for political change.

As responsible leaders, we remain committed to peaceful and constructive approaches in addressing national challenges, he said. Kwankwaso further stated that political grievances should be resolved through the ballot box rather than protests, expressing confidence in his party's electoral prospects. As committed democrats, we firmly believe that the ballot box remains the most legitimate and effective way to express grievances and seek change.

Our party, the NDC, is confident of securing a resounding victory in the upcoming elections through peaceful democratic means, he said. He urged members of the public to disregard the circulating message and avoid amplifying what he described as false information





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Kano State Governor National Democratic Coalition Protest Insecurity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rabiu Kwankwaso Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination for 2027 Nigeria ElectionsFormer Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has accepted his ratification as the vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

2027: Kwankwaso reacts to his emergence as NDC’s VP candidateFormer Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has welcomed his selection as the vice presidential candidate of the NDCfor the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

2027: Kwankwaso won't be spare tyre as VPMr Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential candidate, has vowed to create an inclusive government in partnership with his running

Read more »

2027: Kwankwaso will be partner as VP, not spare tyrePeter Obi pledges Rabiu Kwankwaso will be a true partner as Vice President if elected in the 2027 general elections, outlining his vision for a New Nigeria

Read more »