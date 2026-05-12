Kwankwaso Analyzes the Evolving Landscape of Nigerian Politics and Youth Influence

Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso shares insights on the digital transformation of politics and his daughter's suggestion to align with Peter Obi.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , the former Governor of Kano State and a prominent figure in the Nigerian opposition, has provided a fascinating look into the inner workings of political strategy and family dynamics during a recent interview with Charles Aniagolu on Arise Television.

During the discussion, Kwankwaso revealed a surprising detail from his own household: his daughter had explicitly advised him to form a strategic alliance with Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election. This piece of advice is significant because it represents the broader aspirations of the Nigerian youth, who are increasingly weary of fragmented opposition and are seeking a unified front capable of challenging the status quo.

The suggestion to partner with Obi, who became a symbol of hope for millions of young voters through the Obidient movement, indicates that even within the homes of established political giants, there is a recognition that the old methods of solitary ambition are no longer effective in a modern democratic setup. Kwankwaso utilized this personal story to transition into a broader critique of the current leadership in Nigeria.

He argued that many of the country's political leaders are fundamentally stuck in an obsolete mindset, failing to grasp the rapid evolution of the political landscape. He specifically highlighted the disconnect between the aging political class and the digital-native generation. According to the former governor, many leaders are completely oblivious to the conversations happening on social media platforms, which have now become the primary arenas for political mobilization and discourse.

He noted that people of his own age, and especially those even older, such as Atiku Abubakar, are vastly outnumbered by the youth. This demographic reality means that any leader who ignores the digital sphere or fails to communicate effectively with young men and women is essentially campaigning in a vacuum.

The shift is not just about the tools used, but about the substance of the conversation; where the older generation often leans on the politics of ethnicity and religion, the youth are demanding competence, accountability, and a clear roadmap for good governance. Furthermore, Kwankwaso elaborated on the invisible nature of modern political loyalty. He pointed out that political movements can penetrate the most unlikely places and social strata, often remaining hidden until the moment of voting.

Using a vivid example, he suggested that in many households across Southern Nigeria, individuals such as watchmen or domestic staff might be ardent supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement. These individuals may choose not to disclose their political leanings to their employers to avoid friction or offense, creating a hidden layer of political influence that traditional polling might miss.

This observation underscores the idea that political ideologies are now crossing regional and class boundaries more fluidly than ever before, driven by a shared desire for change that transcends the traditional divide between the North and the South. In conclusion, the reflections provided by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso serve as a critical analysis of the transition occurring within Nigerian democracy.

The intersection of youth-led activism, the democratization of information via social media, and a shift toward merit-based politics is forcing a reconfiguration of how power is sought and maintained. By acknowledging the influence of his own children and the clandestine reach of his supporters, Kwankwaso acknowledges that the era of the untouchable political godfather is ending. The future belongs to those who can successfully synthesize traditional grassroots networking with the dynamic, open-minded, and demanding nature of the new generation.

For Nigeria to progress, its leaders must move beyond the silos of identity politics and embrace a more inclusive and competent approach to governance that reflects the true desires of its people





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