Kwankwasiyya Movement Rejects Reports of Candidate Replacement in NDC

The Kwankwasiyya movement has dismissed claims that the Nigerian Democratic Congress is replacing its candidates in Kano State, insisting that due process was followed.

The Kwankwasiyya political movement, a prominent faction within the Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC ) and supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party's 2027 vice presidential candidate, has strongly rejected reports that the party leadership plans to drop some candidates loyal to Kwankwaso.

Reports emerged that the NDC replaced several candidates submitted by the Kwankwasiyya faction in Kano State, allegedly due to a breach of a power-sharing agreement. A document purportedly signed by Kano State NDC Chairman Hon. Hussaini Isah Mairiga indicated the changes were made to align with an earlier agreement on distributing party positions and elective tickets between the existing NDC structure and the Kwankwasiyya bloc.

The document, copied to NDC National Leader Senator Seriake Dickson, Kwankwasiyya leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the party's North-West Zonal Chairman, adjusted lists for both federal and state house assembly candidates. The national spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habib Mai-Lemo, dismissed the document when contacted by DAILY POST on Monday. Mai-Lemo insisted that due processes were followed before aspirants from the Kwankwaso camp emerged as candidates.

Expressing shock, he stated that the movement would treat the report as a rumour for now. He noted that the state chairman and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were part of the processes that produced the affected candidates. Mai-Lemo explained that the NDC sold nomination forms, not Kwankwaso, and processes were conducted via consensus or primary elections. All candidates participated from start to finish without any complaints.

He questioned the sudden issue, stressing they had not received a copy of the alleged letter signed by the state chairman. He recalled that the state chairman was present during consensus, with INEC also observing, so he considered it a rumour until confirmed. This development occurs amid broader political tensions in Nigeria as parties prepare for the 2027 elections. The NDC, a coalition of various groups, aims to challenge the ruling party.

The Kwankwasiyya faction, a critical support base for Kwankwaso, wields significant influence in Kano State. Any attempt to sideline its candidates could fracture the party's unity. Political analysts warn that internal disputes over candidate lists could undermine the NDC's electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, other defections and realignments are occurring, as highlighted by former Edo State Governor John Odigie-Oyegun, who recently cried out over rising political defections, urging parties to address internal democracy. The Kwankwasiyya movement's stance indicates it will not accept unilateral changes, potentially leading to a showdown. The NDC leadership has not officially responded, but the Kwankwaso camp demands transparency and adherence to agreed procedures.

The outcome could shape the party's strategy in Kano, a key swing state, and affect its national ambitions





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kwankwasiyya NDC Kano State Candidate Replacement Primaries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADC Moves to Lure Gawuna from Kwankwasiyya, Offers Kano Governorship TicketThe African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified efforts to persuade former Kano State Deputy Governor and 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, to contest the 2027 governorship election on its platform.

Read more »

NDC replaces Kwankwasiyya-nominated candidates in Kano over alleged breach of power sharing agreementThe Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced some candidates earlier submitted by the Kwankwasiyya faction in Kano State, citing the need to

Read more »

NDC Replaces Kwankwasiyya Candidates in Kano State Ahead of 2027 ElectionsThe Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has replaced several candidates originally put forward by the Kwankwasiyya bloc in Kano State, implementing a revised power-sharing agreement between the NDC and the Kwankwasiyya movement ahead of the 2027 general elections. The changes, documented in an internal party memo signed by Kano State Chairman Hon. Hussaini Isah Mairiga, reflect adjustments to federal constituency and state assembly tickets. Copies of the document were sent to top party leaders, including Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The move is expected to reignite negotiations over party position distribution as political activity intensifies for the upcoming election cycle.

Read more »

NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Threatens to Leave Over Kano Candidate List DisputeSenator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso warned he may quit the National Democratic Congress after the Kano State chapter altered the party's candidate list to enforce a 60/40 power‑sharing formula, replacing several Kwankwasiyya loyalists and prompting internal tension between the Kwankwasiyya faction and the party's pioneer structure

Read more »