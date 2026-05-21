Kwankwasiyya Movement Defends Kwankwaso Amid Allegations

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has dismissed claims made by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kano State Government House, Sanusi Bature, describing his comments on Arise Television as misleading. The movement’s National Coordinator, Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, in an exclusive interview, said Sanusi Bature lied on national television on several issues. He also argued that Kwankwaso remains a dominant force in Kano and enjoys stronger grassroots backing.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has dismissed claims made by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kano State Government House, Sanusi Bature , describing his comments on Arise Television as misleading.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST, said Sanusi Bature lied on national television on several issues, including claims about Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political decisions and alliances. Recent political developments in Kano show that Kwankwaso remains a dominant force in the state. In Kano, even with ADC, and most recently when we shifted to NDC, my boss has virtually become the centre of politics.

The ADC is completely dead in Kano simply because my boss left. Kwankwaso still commands massive public support, saying crowds follow him wherever he goes. Recent events in Kano show that when my boss is coming, people troop out in numbers. Sometimes, his residence is blocked by supporters when they hear he is around.

Kwankwaso enjoys stronger grassroots backing than his opponents. You will see empty buses escorting the governor, but when my boss is around, the crowd is everywhere. That shows the reality on the ground. Somebody knows what happened in 2023.

At that time, they did not even have the time to evaluate themselves or decide clearly whether they were on the same page. When Kwankwaso left the PDP and moved to the NNPP, he had already built structures nationwide. At that time, things were not as clear as they are now. Kwankwaso and Obi both strongly believed in their abilities during the 2023 elections, but argued that leadership requires flexibility.

At that time, both of them believed in their abilities and passion to serve. But the greatest asset of my boss is his flexibility and ability to understand what needs to be done at every point in time. He has continued to review the economic situation of the country and the need to work with others. That is why he is always open to discussions and alliances.

The reality today is that Nigeria needs a ticket that can unite the widening gap in the political space. In a ticket believed to be a unity ticket and beyond their expectations, the continuous rise in popularity and acceptance of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has compelled them to begin pushing narratives they themselves know are false. This is just a desperate attempt to smear my boss’s name. But Kwankwaso has never hidden anything.

If he is with you, he is with you. If he is not, he is not. Kwankwaso has never approved any discussion or arrangement linked to the APC. He also downplayed suggestions of a close political alignment between Kwankwaso and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu compared to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s political dealings.

Tinubu can be described as Kwankwaso’s friend, and I believe they are much closer than how close Governor Abba Yusuf is with Tinubu himself. Meetings between political leaders do not require intermediaries, stressing that such engagements are normal in politics. The Kano State Government was not fully truthful in its account of events surrounding alleged defection discussions. He presented a case for moving to the APC and tried to convince Kwankwaso and the movement to support the idea.

Everybody knows that there were attempts to influence political actors and create pressure for a defection. He was trying to compel us, by hook or crook, that we must move to the APC because he has his own issues. My boss is a very open person. When Governor Yusuf presented the case, he said, ‘You can do whatever you feel. If you want to go, you can go’





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Kwankwasiyya Movement Kwankwaso Sanusi Bature Arise Television Nigeria Democratic Congress Nigeria

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