Kwankwasiyya Movement Considers Leaving ADC Amid Leadership Dispute

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, is evaluating alternative political platforms, including potential alliances with the NDC and PRP, following a Supreme Court ruling on the ADC’s internal leadership crisis. The movement expresses concerns about prolonged legal battles and their impact on preparations for the 2027 elections.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement , spearheaded by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso , is actively contemplating a shift in political allegiance due to ongoing internal disputes within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

This consideration stems directly from a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning the ADC’s leadership crisis. While the movement acknowledges and appreciates the Supreme Court’s decision to recognize the faction led by David Mark as the party’s legitimate leadership, concerns have been raised regarding the timeline for further legal proceedings. The court has mandated a rehearing of specific aspects of the case in a lower court, a process the Kwankwasiyya Movement fears could create prolonged legal uncertainty.

The movement’s spokesperson, Habibu Mailemu, articulated that remaining in a state of legal ambiguity while awaiting the lower court’s decision is untenable. The potential for drawn-out proceedings is seen as a significant impediment to effective political organization, particularly with the 2027 general elections looming.

Consequently, the Kwankwasiyya Movement is exploring potential alliances with other political parties, specifically mentioning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). A definitive decision regarding a new political platform is expected within the next five days. Reports from The Cable newspaper suggest a resolution has already been reached to join the NDC, though this remains to be officially confirmed by the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

The movement views the Supreme Court’s ruling as a victory for due process and a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s role in upholding democratic principles. The court’s correction of procedural irregularities that led to the suspension of party leadership is seen as restoring order and reinforcing the importance of operating within the legal framework.

However, the referral of the substantive matter back to the trial court necessitates a strategic reassessment. The Kwankwasiyya Movement is prioritizing the protection of its political rights and ensuring the ability of its principal and other key figures to participate effectively in the upcoming elections. This involves exploring all lawful options to mitigate potential obstacles and safeguard democratic participation. The ultimate goal is to prevent any contrived circumstances from disenfranchising supporters who rely on the opposition for leadership.

An official announcement regarding the new political alignment will be made shortly, once a final decision is reached by the movement’s leader





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Kwankwasiyya Movement Rabiu Kwankwaso ADC NDC PRP Supreme Court Nigerian Politics 2027 Elections Political Alliance

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