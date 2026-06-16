Kuturmi Unity Development Association Accuses Government of Neglecting Communities Affected by Insecurity

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association has accused the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government and security agencies of neglecting communities affected by insecurity in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The association lamented that worshippers abducted during an Easter Sunday church service in Ariko have remained in captivity for more than 70 days.

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association has accused the Federal Government , the Kaduna State Government and security agencies of neglecting communities affected by insecurity in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The association lamented that worshippers abducted during an Easter Sunday church service in Ariko have remained in captivity for more than 70 days. The association also disclosed that 11 residents abducted during an attack on the Awon community more than 50 days ago had yet to regain their freedom. The group expressed concern over what it described as the government's inadequate response to the plight of affected communities.

Families of the abducted worshippers have continued to suffer in uncertainty, with little indication of a coordinated effort to secure the release of their loved ones. The prolonged captivity of the victims had deepened anxiety among residents and raised questions about the level of priority accorded to the security and welfare of citizens in the area.

KUDA further alleged that persistent attacks and insecurity had displaced more than 100 communities across Kuturmi land and surrounding areas, forcing thousands of residents from their ancestral homes. Many of the displaced persons were living in informal settlements without access to government-supported camps, adequate relief materials, healthcare services, food assistance or educational support.

The association said many families were battling hunger, disease and severe hardship, while children had been forced out of school and vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and the elderly, were facing difficult living conditions. The group lamented that despite repeated appeals by affected communities, attacks had continued while many victims remained without sufficient support.

It therefore called on the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government, Kachia Local Government Council and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the immediate release of all abducted persons and strengthen security in vulnerable communities. The association also demanded emergency humanitarian assistance for displaced persons, official recognition of displaced communities currently residing in informal settlements, and greater accountability from relevant authorities on measures being taken to address the security and humanitarian crisis.

KUDA further urged the government to commence construction of the approved Forward Operating Base at Maraba Barga Junction in Awon, which it said would improve security response and enhance protection for residents. The association also stated that its people are not second-class citizens and deserve the same protection, concern and dignity accorded to citizens in other parts of the country





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Kuturmi Unity Development Association Federal Government Kaduna State Government Security Agencies Insecurity Kachia Local Government Area

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