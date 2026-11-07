Kunle Afod Condemns Absence of Ambulances on Ibadan Sagamu Expressway

Actor Kunle Afod exposes critical failure of emergency services at a November 6 crash on the Ibadan Sagamu Expressway, demanding urgent government intervention.

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has publicly condemned the complete absence of emergency medical responders at a severe traffic collision site along the Ibadan Sagamu Expressway. The incident occurred on Friday, November 6, near Sapade in the Remo local government area of Ogun State. Afod reported that injured victims were left stranded and helpless for approximately twenty minutes without any medical assistance or rescue personnel arriving at the scene.

Details of The Crash Incident

A collision involving a commercial bus and another vehicle occurred at the location identified as Ishapade. Multiple individuals sustained injuries during the crash and were forced to lie helplessly on the roadway while awaiting aid. Witnesses at the scene struggled to secure immediate assistance from official channels, leaving the victims in a precarious and dangerous situation.

Also read VIDEO: Kunle Afod laments absence of ambulance after Ogun road crash

Failed Emergency Response Attempts

Afod stated that repeated attempts to contact emergency response agencies yielded no results during the critical initial minutes after the crash. He expressed deep frustration that despite the high volume of traffic on this major corridor, no ambulance or rescue team arrived to help the injured parties. The lack of immediate intervention raised serious concerns about the availability and accessibility of emergency medical services in the region.

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Stakeholder Demands and Public Outcry

The actor issued an urgent appeal directly to the Ogun State Government and relevant emergency response agencies to mobilize rescue personnel immediately. He questioned the operational capacity of the state's emergency services, highlighting the failure to protect citizens using one of the busiest transportation routes in the region. Residents and commuters are now demanding accountability and a swift resolution to the service gaps that endanger lives during road accidents.

Impact on Commuters and Future Safety

The Ibadan Sagamu Expressway serves as a vital link between Ogun and Oyo states, handling significant daily vehicular movement. Delays in emergency intervention at such sites significantly increase the risks for injured victims who require urgent medical attention. This event highlights the critical need for improved ambulance deployment, enhanced emergency communication channels, and better coordination among authorities to ensure timely rescue operations.