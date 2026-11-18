FCT High Court remands Adeniyi Adeyemi and four co-defendants in Kuje and Suleja centres while ruling on bail for N27 billion fake council fraud on 30 November.

The FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has remanded Adeniyi Adeyemi, the alleged self-styled director general of the non-existing Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Counci l, and four co-defendants in custody. Trial judge Yusuf Halilu ordered the accused to remain in detention until 30 November when the court will deliver its ruling on their pending bail applications. This legal development follows the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission charges against the five individuals for illegally operating a fraudulent government agency.

Remand Details and Custodial Locations

Judge Halilu directed that Mr. Adeyemi, alongside two other male defendants, be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Lagos State. The two female defendants, identified as Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe, were ordered to be remanded at the Suleja Custodial Centre in Nasarawa State. The judge mandated an accelerated hearing schedule for the trial proceedings, ensuring that the complex corruption case moves forward without unnecessary delays. This custodial arrangement was confirmed during the Wednesday hearing session in Abuja.

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ICPC Allegations of N27 Billion Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission accused Adeniyi Adeyemi of forging documents to obtain over N27 billion to establish the fake agency and an additional N3.8 billion for personnel costs. The anti-graft agency alleges that Mr. Adeyemi fabricated a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to secure initial funding. ICPC charges further state that he forged documents signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director General of the non-existent council.

The corruption probe reveals that Mr. Adeyemi allegedly occupied government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III without legal authorization. ICPC also cited a forged document submitted to the Accountant-General of the Federation requesting self-accounting status for the phantom agency. These fabricated instruments were allegedly used to integrate the fake council into the government financial reporting structure, enabling the diversion of public funds.

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Civil Servant Co-Defendants and Official Charges

Mr. Adeyemi faces the original charges alone before the amended indictment added four civil servants who allegedly facilitated the illegal operation of the fake council. The co-defendants include Aminu Abdullahi, an assistant chief technical officer in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Harry Ogaba, another SGF official. Florence Omameh serves in the inspectorate department of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, while Patricia Akhigbe is an assistant director in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

All five officials face identical charges including official corruption, accepting gratification using their positions, impersonating public servants, criminal conspiracy, and giving gratification to public officers. The amended charges filed on 3 November maintained the previous allegations against Mr. Adeyemi while explicitly adding offences related to the civil servants' roles. The defendants are accused of making provisions for the fake agency in the national budget, thereby embedding the fraud within official government fiscal planning.

Bail Arguments and Prosecution Opposition

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ibrahim Angulu, representing Mr. Adeyemi, urged the court to grant bail, assuring that his client would not flee justice. Mr. Angulu highlighted that Mr. Adeyemi's personal bank account and his wife's account had already been frozen by authorities, reducing the risk of asset flight. However, ICPC's Senior Advocate of Nigeria Slyvanus Tahir opposed the bail application, arguing that Mr. Adeyemi remains a significant flight risk.

Mr. Tahir contended that detention serves Mr. Adeyemi's interest for protection from the fury of victims who lost money under false pretences. He further argued that Ms. Akhigbe could tamper with evidence, while Ms. Omameh provided inconsistent alibis, initially claiming to be out of town before citing hospitalization. Defense lawyers A.I. Garba, Ochai Jacob Otokpa, Chigozie Eze, and Ifeanyi Egwe presented submissions for their respective clients, which the prosecution vehemently opposed across the board.