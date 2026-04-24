Kubwa Residents Praise Tinubu, Wike for Road Construction Progress

Residents of Kubwa in the FCT have commended President Tinubu and Minister Wike for the ongoing road construction projects, including the Kubwa-Gbazango road, Karu township roads, and Apo-Karshi road. The projects are expected to be commissioned around the third anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

Residents of Kubwa , a bustling satellite town within the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) of Nigeria, have voiced strong approval for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ’s commitment to infrastructure development, specifically highlighting the ongoing road construction projects spearheaded by the FCT Administration under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike .

The positive feedback emerged during a recent inspection tour conducted by Minister Wike, focusing on key projects including the crucial Kubwa-Gbazango road, commonly known as Arab Road, alongside the Karu township roads and the Apo-Karshi road. The residents’ commendation underscores a growing sense of optimism regarding the tangible improvements being made to their daily lives through enhanced connectivity and accessibility.

The focus on satellite towns like Kubwa is particularly significant, as these areas often experience a lag in infrastructural development compared to the central areas of the capital city. This proactive approach by the FCT Administration signals a dedication to equitable development and a commitment to addressing the needs of all residents within the territory.

During the inspection of the Kubwa-Gbazango road, residents directly expressed their gratitude to Minister Wike for the rapid progress and high quality of work being undertaken. Prosper Onyenaucheya, a Kubwa resident, articulated the community’s appreciation, stating that the minister’s efforts were significantly boosting the President’s performance record. He praised the speed at which the projects were advancing, acknowledging the visible impact of the infrastructure improvements on the local community.

Onyenaucheya’s remarks, referring to Wike as ‘Mr Project,’ reflect a widespread sentiment of satisfaction and a belief that the current administration is genuinely prioritizing the welfare of its citizens. Minister Wike, in turn, expressed his own satisfaction with the work being done, emphasizing the importance of delivering projects that directly benefit the people.

He indicated that a substantial number of these road projects are slated for commissioning in time for the third anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration, demonstrating a clear timeline for completion and a commitment to accountability. The minister also reiterated the FCT Administration’s broader vision for Abuja, outlining plans for continued road construction, enhanced urban renewal initiatives, and a concerted effort to maintain cleanliness and organization throughout the city.

This holistic approach to urban development aims to transform Abuja into a more livable and aesthetically pleasing capital. Beyond the immediate impact on residents, the road construction projects are also generating positive economic ripple effects. Minister Wike specifically highlighted the commendable performance of Abdul Val Nigeria Ltd, the local contractor responsible for the Karu Road project, which stretches from Karu Interchange to Customs Clinic Junction.

He praised the quality of their work, emphasizing the importance of empowering local businesses and demonstrating their capacity to compete with international firms. This commitment to utilizing local contractors not only stimulates economic growth within the FCT but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride in the infrastructure development process.

The minister’s assurance that both the Karu township roads and the Kubwa-Gbazango road are on track for commissioning in June further solidifies the administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises. The successful completion of these projects will undoubtedly alleviate traffic congestion, improve transportation efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Kubwa, Karu, and surrounding areas.

The focus on infrastructural development, coupled with a commitment to local participation and timely project delivery, positions the FCT Administration as a model for effective governance and sustainable urban development within Nigeria





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FCT Kubwa Nyesom Wike Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road Construction Infrastructure Abuja Karu Apo-Karshi

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