British student Krissh Mahatma was killed in Jackson, Mississippi. Danny Luna arrested for murder after incident at Green Ghost Tacos.

Krissh Mahatma, an 18-year-old British footballer and student, was fatally shot in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday morning. The incident occurred just before 4 am outside Green Ghost Tacos in downtown Jackson, ending the young athlete's life after a confrontation with an intoxicated stranger.

Murder Charge Filed Against Suspect

Danny Luna, 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday and formally charged with murder by local authorities. The arrest marks a critical development in the investigation surrounding the death of the London-born student who had traveled to the United States to pursue higher education and athletic opportunities.

Also read Omo Agege's Campaign Chairman Recounts Attack, Says Bullet Hit Him During Stampede

Violent Confrontation Details

The shooting took place in a parking lot across the street from the restaurant at approximately 3:39 am on Sunday. Mahatma and his friends were leaving the establishment when they noticed an intoxicated man nearby. Witnesses reported that the group attempted to offer the stranger a ride home, a gesture that quickly spiraled into a heated argument.

The dispute escalated rapidly as the intoxicated man allegedly drew a firearm and opened fire on the group. According to The Independent, the violence erupted suddenly during this altercation. Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard confirmed that Mahatma was transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Community and College Response

Dr. Dewayne Middleton, president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College where Mahatma was a freshman, released a statement expressing profound sorrow. He described the tragedy as a devastating loss for the entire Co-Lin family, asking for prayers and support for the grieving relatives and friends of the young footballer.

Capitol Police Chief Mark Miller emphasized that Luna's arrest represents a significant step toward securing justice for Mahatma. The police chief also conveyed deep sympathy for the victim's loved ones while confirming that the investigation remains active. Officers stated they will release additional details as the inquiry progresses.

Athletic Legacy and Next Steps

Mahatma played as a forward for the college soccer team, wearing jersey number 11. He joined the Wolfpack in February after previously playing for Watford's A team in England, where he scored three goals in 17 appearances during the 2024-2025 season. Green Ghost Tacos has expressed condolences to the family and confirmed full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.