Kpautagi Declares Determination to Rescue Niger State from Poor Governance, Urges Immediate Action on Challenges

Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, has officially picked his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party's national headquarters ahead of the 2023 governorship election, declaring his commitment to rescue the state from poor governance and hardship.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , and governorship aspirant in Niger State , Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi , has officially picked his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, declaring his determination to rescue the state from poor governance and hardship.

The exercise witnessed a large turnout of supporters, party faithful, youths, women, and political associates who stormed the ADC secretariat in solidarity with the aspirant. Addressing journalists shortly after obtaining the forms, Kpautagi appreciated his supporters for their confidence in his leadership, assuring that his administration would focus on policies that directly impact the lives of ordinary people.

According to him, insecurity and water scarcity remain among the biggest challenges facing the people of the state, stressing that urgent and practical solutions would be introduced to address them.

"It is painful seeing our people being kidnapped and killed while women and children wake up daily in search of water. These are challenges that require decisive leadership and immediate action," he said. Kpautagi, who was accompanied by his wives and political associates during the exercise, also pledged to restore the lost glory of Niger State through people-oriented governance and prudent management of resources.

It would be recalled that he contested the 2023 governorship primary election alongside the incumbent governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Among dignitaries present at the event were former lawmakers, ex-Deputy Speakers, party chairmen, and aspirants contesting for various elective positions under the ADC platform





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African Democratic Congress ADC Mohammed Kpautagi Niger State Governorship Aspirant Poor Governance Hardship Rescue Permanent Solution Insecurity Water Scarcity DAC Secretariat All Progressives Congress (APC) Bago Express Interest Nomination Forms Sustainable Governance

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