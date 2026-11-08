Kogi State N7bn PHC Upgrade Investigation Reveals Unfinished Facilities

An investigation into Kogi State's N7 billion primary health center upgrade reveals 80 announced clinics remain non-functional, understaffed, and lacking basic infrastructure despite World Bank support.

A months-long investigation by Premium Times into the Kogi State government's multibillion-naira primary healthcare revitalization programme has exposed significant discrepancies between official announcements and ground realities. The probe reveals that despite the state's claim of having upgraded dozens of facilities, many centers remain uncompleted, understaffed, and devoid of clinical services. This finding challenges the efficacy of the N7 billion investment announced to improve rural healthcare access across the state.

Official Announcements vs Ground Reality

On January 4, 2025, the Kogi State government, represented by Commissioner for Health Abdulazeez Adams, formally announced a commitment of over N7 billion with World Bank support to upgrade 88 primary healthcare centers (PHCs) across the state's 21 Local Government Areas. The handover ceremony took place at the Model PHC in Felele, Lokoja, where Governor Ahmed Ododo stated the intervention would elevate more than 150 PHCs to functional Level 2 status. Later, on November 7, 2025, the state government announced the commissioning of 80 revitalized facilities, claiming a transformation from Level 1 to Level 2 status as per federal guidelines.

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Unfinished Work at OAU Primary Health Centre

However, inspection of the OAU Primary Health Centre in Ojoku, Ankpa Local Government Area, on May 6, 2026, showed a stark contrast to these announcements. While the exterior appeared newly painted with roof, doors, and windows in place, the clinic remained locked with no health workers or patients present. A previous visit in December 2025 had already identified the lack of clinical services, a situation that persisted nearly five months later. Aminu Nuhu, head of the Department of Health Services in Ankpa, confirmed that the facility was still searching for health workers and noted that a newly drilled borehole could not supply water due to the absence of electricity or solar installation to power the pump.

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Staffing Shortages and Infrastructure Gaps

The investigation uncovered widespread issues including inadequate staffing, lack of basic infrastructure, and health workers operating from temporary accommodation. Mr. Nuhu identified the OAU PHC Ojoku as one of six facilities selected for revitalization in the council area but emphasized that the council was still trying to deploy personnel to some of the upgraded sites. The lack of functional Level 2 features, such as reliable electricity, backup solar power, and skilled birth attendants, directly contradicts the federal government's 2025 HOPE-PHC Programme Operations Manual requirements for essential healthcare delivery.

Transparency Issues and Procurement Records

Compounding the operational failures is a lack of transparency regarding which specific facilities were officially commissioned. The Kogi State Government did not provide Premium Times with the complete list of the 80 facilities announced as commissioned, preventing independent verification of the inspection sites. A review of procurement disclosures revealed four infrastructure contracts covering the 88 PHCs with a combined value of N6, though the full financial details remain partially obscured. This opacity makes it difficult for residents and watchdogs to assess whether the substantial public funds invested are yielding the promised healthcare improvements for the state's population.