Kogi State N7bn Health Upgrade Faces Scrutiny Over Uncompleted Clinics

Investigation reveals Kogi State's N7bn primary health center upgrade leaves many facilities incomplete and understaffed despite official commissioning claims.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation has uncovered significant discrepancies between the Kogi State government's claims of successful healthcare revitalization and the on-the-ground reality of incomplete and understaffed primary health centers. Despite a reported commitment of over N7 billion in funding, many of the upgraded facilities remain non-functional, leaving residents without essential medical services.

Official Claims Clash With Facility Realities

The Kogi State government, through Commissioner for Health Abdulazeez Adams, announced in January 2025 that it had committed over N7 billion, supported by the World Bank, to upgrade 88 primary healthcare facilities across the state's 21 local government areas. This initiative was launched during a formal handover at the Model PHC in Felele, Lokoja, with Governor Ahmed Ododo stating the project would upgrade more than 150 PHCs into functional Level 2 facilities.

Also read N238 Billion Health Allocations Fail to Improve Rural Care in Osun State

However, a subsequent announcement on 7 November 2025 claimed that 80 of these revitalized centers were now fully commissioned. Muazu Musa, the executive director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, asserted that these facilities had been transformed from Level 1 to Level 2 status. Under the federal government's 2025 HOPE-PHC Programme Operations Manual, Level 2 PHCs are required to provide 24-hour health services, including basic emergency obstetric and neonatal care, supported by skilled birth attendants and reliable power or solar backup.

Investigation Reveals Unfinished Infrastructure And Staffing Gaps

On 6 May 2026, reporters returned to the OAU Primary Health Centre in Ojoku, Ankpa Local Government Area, to assess the conditions. While the exterior appeared freshly painted with new roofs and windows, the clinic was locked and devoid of health workers or patients. A closer inspection revealed that no clinical services were being provided, contradicting the state's narrative of widespread operational success.

Advertisement

Aminu Nuhu, head of the Department of Health Services for the Ankpa Local Government Council, confirmed that the OAU PHC Ojoku was one of six facilities selected for revitalization in the area. He noted that the council was still searching for health workers to deploy to the newly upgraded sites. Furthermore, while a borehole had been drilled at the facility, it could not supply water due to the absence of electricity or a solar installation to power the pump.

Stakeholder Responses And Lack Of Transparency

The investigation highlighted a broader pattern of unfinished rehabilitation work, inadequate staffing, and a lack of basic infrastructure across multiple sites. Health workers were reportedly operating from temporary accommodation in some cases, despite official declarations of project completion. The Kogi State Government did not provide the newspaper with a complete list of the 80 facilities it claimed were commissioned, preventing independent verification of the upgrades.

This lack of transparency has raised concerns among stakeholders and citizens who rely on these primary healthcare services. The inability to verify which facilities were genuinely upgraded has fueled skepticism regarding the government's accountability and the effective utilization of public funds. Critics argue that the focus on announcing commissions has overshadowed the critical need for functional, staffed, and equipped health centers.

Procurement Records And Future Implications

A review of Kogi State procurement disclosures revealed four infrastructure contracts covering the 88 PHCs, with a combined value of N6 billion, though the full extent of the financial commitment remains a subject of ongoing inquiry. The discrepancy between the announced N7 billion figure and the specific contract values found in procurement records adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Advertisement

The findings suggest that without immediate intervention to address staffing shortages and infrastructure deficits, the N7bn investment may fail to achieve its intended goal of improving healthcare access for Kogi State residents. The government faces increasing pressure to provide detailed accounts of the project's status and to ensure that the remaining facilities are fully operational and equipped to deliver essential services to the community.