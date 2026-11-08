Kogi State Lawmakers Debate Proposed 74 Seats for Women in Legislature

Stakeholders in Kogi State hold divergent views on the National Assembly's proposal to reserve seats for women, with some calling the current offer of three state seats too low.

The proposed legislation by the National Assembly to reserve 74 seats for women in the Senate and House of Representatives has ignited a robust debate within Kogi State. The bill also seeks to mandate three seats for women in each State House of Assembly across the country. Stakeholders in the region are expressing divergent views on this proposed affirmative action, highlighting a significant split in opinion regarding the adequacy of the measure for gender parity in politics.

Divergent Views on Seat Allocation

While some stakeholders consider the proposed three seats for women in each state assembly to be inadequate, given the large population of women and their active participation in political activities, others view it as a welcome development. These proponents see the proposal as a good starting point towards addressing the longstanding gender imbalance in political representation within the state and the nation at large.

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The current composition of the Kogi State House of Assembly includes only two female lawmakers. These legislators are Mrs. Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya, who represents the Ijumu State Constituency, and Mrs. Comfort Egwaba Nwuchola, who represents the Ibaji State Constituency. This current makeup represents a historical shift, as the legislature had previously had only three female members at different times since its inauguration in 1992, with none serving alongside another until the current Assembly.

Support from Current Lawmakers

Mrs. Comfort Egwaba Nwuchola, who serves as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, described the proposal as an improvement on the existing situation. She noted that increasing the number of female lawmakers from two to three would be a positive step forward for the legislative body. Nwuchola emphasized that having three female members in the House will certainly be an improvement over the current status quo.

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She expressed strong support for the proposed affirmative action, stating that it would create more opportunities for women to participate in lawmaking and contribute effectively to governance. Nwuchola added that if each senatorial district can produce one female representative, it would be a good arrangement. Her support underscores the growing influence of women within the current legislative framework of the state.

Advocates Call for Higher Quotas

Conversely, a female lawyer in the state, Barrister Lilian Okolo, believes that the proposed three seats fall short of what women deserve. She is advocating for a more substantial allocation, specifically requesting 12 seats to ensure meaningful representation. Okolo argued that it would make a lot of sense to have 12 female members in the State Assembly.

Okolo clarified that her preferred number represents one-third of the 36-member total Assembly. While she acknowledged that the proposed three reserved seats could serve as a starting point, she maintained her reservations about the low number. Her stance highlights the tension between incremental progress and the demand for proportional representation based on population demographics.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The debate has once again brought the issue of women's political representation to the forefront in Kogi State. The presence of two female lawmakers in the current Assembly represents the first time the state legislature has had two women serving simultaneously since 1992. This historical context amplifies the significance of the ongoing discussions about the National Assembly's proposal.

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Stakeholders are calling for measures that would provide women with greater access to elective positions and decision-making platforms. The proposal has sparked a necessary conversation about the role of women in shaping policy and governance in Kogi State. As the debate continues, the focus remains on balancing historical precedents with the need for equitable political participation for all genders.