Kogi State Government Suspends Echane Festival in Ebiraland Over Security Threats

The Kogi State Government has indefinitely suspended the Echane Festival in Ebiraland due to credible security intelligence indicating the event could lead to public disorder. Governor Usman Ododo approved the suspension to protect lives and property, directing all security agencies to enforce the ban. The government calls for cooperation from traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to maintain peace.

The Kogi State Government has announced the immediate suspension of the Echane Festival in Ebiraland , citing credible intelligence reports that the event could threaten public peace and security.

The decision, approved by Governor Usman Ododo, was made public on Saturday through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo. According to the statement, the government recognizes the cultural significance of the festival as a vital part of Ebira heritage, but the protection of lives and property remains paramount. The suspension applies to all activities associated with the festival in Kogi Central Senatorial District, where security agencies have been placed on high alert.

The government emphasized that any individual or group found organizing, participating in, or promoting the festival will face legal consequences, including prosecution under relevant laws. The Echane Festival is an annual traditional event celebrated by the Ebira people, typically involving music, dance, and rituals that honor ancestors and promote unity.

However, recent intelligence assessments indicated that the festival could be exploited by elements seeking to incite violence or disrupt public order. The Kogi State Government has a history of taking preemptive security measures in the region, which has experienced occasional communal clashes and criminal activities. Governor Ododo, who assumed office earlier this year, has prioritized security as a cornerstone of his administration.

In the statement, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to proactive measures that safeguard the well-being of all residents, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities to security agencies. The government also called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and residents to cooperate with security forces in enforcing the suspension. The commissioner stressed that the decision was not taken lightly but was necessary to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order.

He noted that the government values the cultural traditions of the Ebira people and hopes to reschedule the festival once security conditions improve. This move aligns with broader efforts across Nigeria to balance cultural expression with public safety, especially in regions facing security challenges. The Kogi State Government assured the public that it will continue to engage community stakeholders to ensure peace and harmony, while maintaining strict oversight of any future events.

The suspension remains in effect until further notice, with security agencies authorized to take action against violators





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Kogi State Echane Festival Ebiraland Security Suspension Governor Usman Ododo

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