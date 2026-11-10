Kogi State Allocates ₦7 Billion to Upgrade Primary Health Care Centers

Kogi State has reportedly earmarked ₦7 billion for upgrading primary health care centers, but detailed plans were not disclosed as clinics remain unfinished and understaffed.

Kogi State has announced a ₦7 billion allocation for the upgrade of its primary health care centers (PHCs) amid criticism that no details have been released and that many clinics remain incomplete and understaffed.

Allocation Details and Planned Upgrades

The state government has said it will use the funds to refurbish existing PHCs, add medical equipment, and improve infrastructure such as electricity and water supply. However, the announcement did not include a timetable, cost breakdown, or specific locations of the centers slated for upgrade.

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According to the brief statement, the money will also be used to recruit additional health personnel, but no numbers of new staff or salaries have been disclosed.

Current State of PHCs and Public Response

Critics point out that many Kogi PHCs were already in a state of disrepair before the funding was earmarked. Reports from local health workers describe clinics that lack basic sanitary facilities, running water, and sometimes even functional medical equipment.

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Residents in rural communities have expressed frustration that, even after the announcement, no visible improvement has occurred and that many centers remain closed on weekdays due to staffing shortages.

Government Stance and Next Steps

The Kogi Governor's Office declined to provide a detailed project plan, citing pending bureaucratic approvals. The governor said that once a detailed budget is finalized, the state will publish a comprehensive report.

Health activists urge the state to publish a phased implementation schedule and to involve community health boards in the oversight of the refurbishment to ensure that the funds are used efficiently.

Impact on Citizens and Healthcare Delivery

If the promised upgrades are completed as projected, Kogi residents could see improved access to basic medical services, reduced travel time to urban hospitals, and better health outcomes for chronic conditions.

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Without clear plans and transparent execution, there remains a risk that the ₦7 billion will not translate into tangible improvements for the people who rely on these primary health care facilities daily.