Kogi State Police rescued 15 kidnapped victims from Magaru Forest in Kakun-Kabba after a gun battle with suspected kidnappers, with no ransom paid. Two other victims escaped earlier and three reportedly paid ransom for release.

The Kogi State Police Command has rescued 15 kidnapped victims after an intelligence-led search and rescue operation in Magaru Forest, Kakun-Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The rescue followed a fierce gun battle with suspected kidnappers. The operation was executed pursuant to the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi. The command's spokesperson, ASP Salisu Afusat, announced the rescue in a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday.

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Joint Security Teams Deployed In Forest Operation

CP Kankarofi also disclosed the rescue at the command headquarters in Lokoja while parading the rescued victims. The joint security team comprised personnel of the Kabba Area Command, Kabba 'A' Division, Iyara Division, Ekerin-Adde Division, and Ayetoro-Gbede Division. Other participating units and organisations included the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), 70 Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Nigerian Army's 251 Tank Battalion, Forest Guards, Kogi State Vigilante Services, Agbekoya, and Kabba Security Outfit.

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During the operation, the joint team advanced into the forest and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle. The superior firepower of the security operatives forced the criminals to retreat, with some sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries. While conveying the rescued victims out of the forest, the joint security team came under another ambush by members of the criminal gang in a desperate attempt to frustrate the rescue mission.

However, the operatives successfully repelled the attack through superior firepower and safely brought all fifteen victims out of the forest. The police commissioner said 17 persons were initially held captive by the kidnappers. Two female victims, identified only as Joy and Nwakan, escaped from their abductors during the initial encounter where the victims were taken captive.

Police Confirm No Ransom Paid For Victims

He maintained that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the 15 victims, although he acknowledged reports that three other persons allegedly paid ransom to regain their freedom. The rescued victims were identified as Okuma Terlum, 47; Ojo Deborah, 23; Samuel Danjuma, 3; Faith Raphael, 21; Emmanuella Raphael, 3; Donald Tor, 31; Joseph Jonathan, 20; Tergu Joseph, 15; and Samuel Joseph, 8. Others are Engr.

Joseph Adebija, 58; Lois Abiodun, 50; Chuks Obiakor, 45; Ola Olufemi, 58; Ankpe Godwin, 23; and Kuhwa Solomon, 25. The victims were debriefed and immediately conveyed to St. John's Catholic Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention. They had endured considerable physical and psychological distress during their captivity. ASP Afusat said although no suspects have been arrested, actionable intelligence has been generated.

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An intelligence-led investigation is ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate, as well as identify and bring their sponsors to justice. A family member of one of the rescued victims, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that no ransom was paid for his relative's release. He said the family had initially offered N10 million, but the kidnappers rejected the amount and demanded N30 million.

Victim Relatives Thank Security Agencies For Rescue

My brother, who took the N10 million ransom to Kabba, was still there when the news came that my brother had been rescued. So he returned with our money. We thank the security agencies for a good job. I'm happy for the safe return of my brother, he said.

The Commissioner of Police commended the courage, resilience, and effective collaboration demonstrated by all participating security agencies and local security outfits. He reiterated the command's unwavering commitment to sustaining coordinated operations against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state. The command appreciated the support and cooperation of members of the public and urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information to assist security agencies in the ongoing efforts to rid Kogi State of criminal elements.

Ibrahim Momohjimoh Obansa is a Senior Journalist and Kogi State Correspondent for Leadership Newspaper, with over two decades of professional experience spanning multiple reputable national newspapers. He specialises in investigative reporting and in-depth analysis of governance and public affairs. Photo of some of the rescued persons at the Kogi State police command headquarters in Lokoja on Thursday.