Kogi N7 Billion PHC Upgrade Disputed by Premium Times May 2026 Investigation

Premium Times investigates Kogi State's N7 billion primary healthcare upgrade. Despite Governor Ododo claiming 80 facilities are commissioned, sites like OAU PHC Ojoku remain incomplete and understaffed as of May 2026.

Kogi State government has sparked controversy following a Premium Times investigation published on 6 May 2026. The probe reveals significant gaps between official claims and the reality of primary healthcare facilities. Governor Ahmed Ododo's administration announced that 80 health centers were fully operational. However, reporters found many sites remain locked, empty, and unable to serve patients.

Official Claims Versus Site Reality in Kogi State

Officials assert that the state has invested over N7 billion to upgrade eighty-eight primary health centers. This initiative, supported by the World Bank, aims to transform Level 1 facilities into functional Level 2 units. These upgraded centers are supposed to provide twenty-four-hour emergency obstetric and neonatal care. The government claims the intervention covers all twenty-one local government areas in Kogi State. Yet, independent verification on the ground tells a different story.

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Unfinished Work at OAU Primary Health Centre Ojoku

The OAU Primary Health Centre in Ojoku, Ankpa Local Government Area, exemplifies the project's shortcomings. Premium Times first visited this facility in December 2025 and found no clinical services. A return visit on 6 May 2026 confirmed the building was still incomplete. The exterior paint was fresh, and doors were installed, but the interior was barren. No health workers or patients were present at the site.

Staffing Shortages and Infrastructure Failures

Aminu Nuhu, head of Health Services in Ankpa Local Government Council, admitted staffing remains a major hurdle. He stated that the council is still searching for health workers for several revitalized facilities. Infrastructure deficits also persist at the OAU PHC Ojoku. A borehole was drilled to supply water, but the pump cannot function. There is no electricity or solar installation to power the necessary equipment.

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Contractual Details and Commissioning Disputes

The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, led by Muazu Musa, oversees the upgrade process. Musa claims all facilities have been transformed from Level 1 to Level 2 status. Contracts worth N6.1 billion were awarded to four companies. These include Multi Purpose Errand Mens Services Ltd and QSA Nigeria Ltd. However, the state government failed to provide a complete list of the eighty commissioned facilities to Premium Times.

Financial Breakdown and Verification Challenges

Records show that N5.5 billion represents approximately ninety percent of the total contract value. Without the official list, it is impossible to confirm which sites are truly commissioned. The federal HOPE-PHC Programme Operations Manual requires reliable electricity and clean water for Level 2 status. The investigation highlights that many centers fail to meet these basic verification framework requirements. Residents continue to suffer from inadequate healthcare access despite the multi-billion naira investment.