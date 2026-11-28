Kogi State Governor Ogbeni Rao and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu distributed cash and mobility aids to 500 persons with disabilities, marking a historic inclusive development milestone.

Government officials in Kogi State, including First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Kogi State Governor, have officially launched a comprehensive welfare program aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of vulnerable citizens. The initiative targeted five hundred individuals categorized as People Living With Disability within the state, providing them with essential resources to foster independence and social inclusion. This large-scale distribution event was designed to address long-standing gaps in support systems for marginalized groups.

Distribution of Cash and Mobility Equipment Details

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu detailed the specific financial allocations made available to the beneficiaries during the ceremony. The program provides one hundred individuals living with disabilities with N200,000 each to establish or expand their businesses. Additionally, two hundred and sixty women received N100,000 each, while another two hundred and sixty persons with disabilities were given N50,000 each as direct financial support.

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Beyond monetary grants, the initiative included the distribution of critical mobility aids to help recipients navigate their daily lives more effectively. Items handed out included wheelchairs, armpit crutches, walking sticks, guide canes, and elbow crutches. These physical aids were distributed alongside the visual learning materials and cash, ensuring that the recipients received both immediate financial relief and tools for long-term mobility.

Government Commitment to Inclusive Leadership

Kogi State Governor Ogbeni Rao flagged off the distribution at Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, describing the event as a profound statement on the responsibilities of public leadership. He emphasized that true governance requires touching the lives of the poor, lifting up those who are forgotten, and giving a voice to individuals whom society has historically ignored. His presence underscored the state administration's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of persons with disabilities.

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Alongside the immediate distributions, the governor announced several structural policy changes to support persons with disabilities in educational and administrative sectors. He presented an official vehicle to the state government and promised the provision of a bus specifically for the Office of Persons with Disabilities Affairs. Furthermore, he declared a fifty percent tuition waiver for persons with disabilities seeking admission into state tertiary institutions.

Stakeholder Praise and Future Initiatives

Key stakeholders and community leaders expressed overwhelming gratitude for the initiative, viewing it as a transformative moment for the region. Mr. Yakubu Abdulhakeem, the Executive Secretary for Persons with Disabilities in Kogi State, lauded the program for promoting empowerment and significantly improving the quality of life for beneficiaries. He used the platform to request further support, including assistance for students in tertiary institutions and the appointment of a Special Adviser dedicated to representing disability interests.

Beneficiaries also shared their reactions, highlighting the emotional and practical impact of the support received. Daniel Arome, Chairman of the Persons with Disabilities Association in Kogi State, described the event as a historic milestone that brought tears of joy to many attendees. He praised the governor and his wife for their kindness, assuring them of the association's continued political and social support for the state's development agenda.

Representatives from civil society organizations also weighed in on the significance of the program. Mrs. Mary Agamalafia, Coordinator of the Ohunene Empowerment Initiative, stated that her organization was thrilled to contribute to positive changes in the lives of women, children, widows, and others. She affirmed the organization's ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for all, with a special focus on continuing to support persons with disabilities in Kogi State.