Kogi Government Implements Comprehensive Security Restrictions to Cut Off Bandits' Supply Lines in Kabba/Bunu

The Kogi State Government has announced a series of immediate security measures aimed at disrupting the logistics and supply networks of bandits in the Bunu District of Kabba/Bunu LGA. Following the repelling of an attack on Iluke community and ongoing joint operations that have left many bandits trapped in forests, authorities have ordered the closure of markets along affected corridors, a total ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) in hinterland routes, restrictions on fuel sales in jerrycans, and a state-wide night travel curfew from 7 PM. These actions are designed to deny criminals access to food, water, medicine, and other essentials while preventing reconnaissance. Violators will be prosecuted under the Kogi State Anti-Terrorism Law, with the Governor mandating biweekly security reviews.

The Kogi State Government has announced immediate security restrictions , including the closure of markets and travel bans, to disrupt the logistics and supply networks of bandits operating in parts of the state.

The measures follow an evaluation of ongoing joint security operations in the Bunu District of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, where a recent attack on the Iluke community was repelled. According to a press release signed by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, several attackers were neutralized, while injured remnants remain trapped within the forests under sustained military pressure.

To prevent the trapped criminals from accessing essential provisions, the government has shut all markets located along the affected corridors of Bunu District until further notice. Additionally, a complete ban has been placed on the operations of commercial motorcycles, known as Okada, within the district's hinterland routes, including the Idoyi Bunu, Illah Bunu, Iluke Bunu, Kiri, and Ayede Bunu axes.

The statement noted that intelligence reports revealed that motorcycle operators have served as a primary channel for transporting food, water, and medications to bandits in the forests, while also being used to conduct reconnaissance on communities. Mobile medicine vendors have subsequently been directed to suspend the transportation and sale of drugs via motorcycles in these areas. The government emphasized that anyone violating the directive will be prosecuted under the Kogi State Anti-Terrorism Law.

The state has also prohibited the sale of petrol (PMS) and diesel in jerrycans across the entirety of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area with immediate effect. To restrict criminal operations under the cover of darkness, the government has imposed a state-wide ban on night travel on all state-owned roads. All vehicular movement on these roads must cease by 7:00 p.m. daily, and violators face arrest and prosecution.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, according to the release, has directed all security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the directives, noting that the security situation will be reviewed every two weeks to assess the impact of the restrictions





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Kogi State Bandits Security Restrictions Bunu District Kabba/Bunu Market Closure Okada Ban Night Travel Ban Fuel Sales Restriction Kogi State Anti-Terrorism Law Iluke Community Joint Security Operations Supply Network Disruption

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