Kogi East Senator Declares Himself Authentic Candidate for 2027 Election

Isah Jibrin, the senator representing Kogi East, has declared himself the rightful candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 senatorial election despite losing the party's primary election. He issued a personally signed statement confirming he won on Thursday, three days after losing the primary election.

Kogi East Senator , Isah Jibrin , has declared himself the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) for the 2027 senatorial election despite losing the party's primary election .

The senator chairs the Senate Committee on Customs and heads the ad hoc committee investigating the N30 trillion Ways and Means loan obtained by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Isah Jibrin issued a personally signed statement confirming he won on Thursday, three days after losing the primary election.

The statement contradicts the outcome of the party's primary, which showed that he lost to Joseph Erico, who polled 3,642 votes and was subsequently declared winner of the primary and APC candidate for the 2027 election in the senatorial district. Despite announcing his loss, Mr Jibrin claims to remain the rightful candidate of the party for the district and is urging the leadership of the APC to ignore reports suggesting he had withdrawn from the race.

He accuses the party leadership of spreading fake reports that he had withdrawn, describing them as the work of "mischiefmakers".





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Kogi East Senator Isah Jibrin All Progressives Congress APC 2027 Senatorial Election Primary Election Joseph Erico National Assembly State House Of Assembly Political Disputes

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