Kogi Court Awards N1 Billion in Defamation Suit

A Kogi State High Court has ruled in favor of the claimant in a defamation case, awarding N1 billion in damages and issuing a perpetual injunction against the defendant following statements made on Arise TV. The Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s jurisdiction.

A Kogi State High Court has delivered a landmark judgment in a defamation suit, awarding one billion Naira in damages to the claimant against the defendant.

The case, marked HCL/16/2023, stemmed from an interview granted by the defendant on November 4th, 2022, during the Arise TV program ‘The Morning Show’. Justice A. S. Ibrahim, presiding over the case, ruled that the statements made during the interview were demonstrably defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation.

Specifically, the court found that the defendant’s description of the claimant as a murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State was entirely without justification. The judgment underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the legal consequences of making unsubstantiated and damaging accusations. The court meticulously reviewed the evidence presented, applying the principle of preponderance of evidence, and ultimately determined that the claimant had successfully proven the defamatory nature of the statements.

This decision is expected to have a significant impact on media accountability and the protection of individual reputations. The legal battle involved challenges to the court’s jurisdiction. The defendant’s counsel, Johnson J. Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), initially argued that the suit was an abuse of court process and that the court lacked the authority to hear the case.

However, the claimant’s counsel, Friday Ekpa, successfully countered this argument, asserting that previous cases before the FCT High Court did not directly address the person of the claimant. Following the High Court’s affirmation of its jurisdiction, the defendant, Akpoti-Uduaghan, appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeal.

However, the Court of Appeal, in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/626/2024, dismissed the appeal, deeming it without merit and reaffirming the Kogi State High Court’s right to preside over the case. This dismissal solidified the High Court’s initial decision and paved the way for the final judgment. The thoroughness of the judicial process, from the initial hearing to the appeals court review, highlights the commitment to ensuring a fair and just outcome.

The legal teams presented compelling arguments, and the courts carefully considered all aspects of the case before reaching their conclusions. Beyond the monetary damages, the court issued a perpetual injunction against the defendant, their agents, privies, or associates, explicitly restraining them from making any further defamatory statements or using similar language against the claimant on television or radio stations. This injunction serves as a powerful deterrent, preventing the repetition of the harmful accusations that led to the lawsuit.

The Certified True Copy of the judgment, dated April 23rd, formally documents the court’s decision and its binding nature. This case sets a precedent for future defamation claims, emphasizing the need for individuals to exercise caution and responsibility when making public statements about others. The substantial damage award reflects the severity of the harm caused to the claimant’s reputation and serves as a clear message that defamation will not be tolerated.

The ruling is a victory for the claimant and a reaffirmation of the legal protections available to individuals against false and damaging accusations. It also underscores the importance of a free press operating within the bounds of the law and ethical considerations





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Defamation Lawsuit Kogi State High Court Damages Injunction Arise TV Court Of Appeal Judgment

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