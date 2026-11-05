Kogi Central Progressive Elites Defend Akpoti-Uduaghan Against EFCC Investigation Calls

The Kogi Central Progressive Elites group criticizes political opponents for demanding an EFCC probe into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's cash empowerment program.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is facing renewed political scrutiny after the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement called for an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission investigation into her cash empowerment programme. In response, the Kogi Central Progressive Elites issued a strong rebuttal, characterizing the demand for an inquiry as a politically motivated attack designed to hinder the senator's rising influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political Motivation Behind EFCC Probe Call

The Kogi Central Progressive Elites organization argued that the request for an EFCC probe lacks substantive merit and is primarily an effort to undermine Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's political standing. Comrade Isah Jonny, the group's Assistant Publicity Secretary, signed a formal statement clarifying that the allegations against the senator were premature and unsupported by credible evidence. The group emphasized that portraying a constituency empowerment initiative as vote-buying is an unjustified characterization that ignores the intent of aiding citizens.

Also read Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Defends Cash Empowerment Grants in Kogi

The statement further noted that constituency empowerment initiatives should not be criminalized simply because they involve the direct distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries. The Kogi Central Progressive Elites cautioned that using anti-corruption agencies to settle political scores is inappropriate and undermines democratic processes. They insisted that allegations must be treated as unproven claims rather than established proof of wrongdoing, requiring due process and verifiable evidence for any legal action.

Safeguarding Legislative Representation

Representing the interests of her constituents, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan continues to engage in legislative activities and grassroots outreach despite the ongoing political tensions. The Kogi Central Progressive Elites expressed full confidence in her representation, citing her consistent dedication to the development of Kogi Central. The group maintained that the senator's political future must be determined by the voters in her constituency rather than by external pressure groups or political opponents seeking to derail her career.

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The organization also dismissed threats from opponents who have vowed to mobilize against the senator's return to the National Assembly. They challenged these opponents to present alternative candidates with verifiable achievements and clear development plans for the region. The group urged all political actors to focus their energies on issues affecting the constituency instead of engaging in personal attacks or smear campaigns that distract from substantive governance.

Future Electoral Considerations and Next Steps

As the political landscape in Kogi Central evolves, the Kogi Central Progressive Elites has called on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's supporters to remain calm and united. The group believes that the 2027 general elections will provide a fair opportunity for constituents to assess the senator's performance and make informed decisions. They emphasized that the ultimate democratic mandate rests with the people, who have the voice and the choice to determine their leadership.

The statement concluded with a reminder that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must not be distracted from her responsibility of representing her people. The Kogi Central Progressive Elites continues to monitor the situation and stands ready to defend the senator against what they describe as baseless political attacks. The group expects that all disputes will be resolved through democratic channels and public discourse rather than through legally baseless demands for investigations.