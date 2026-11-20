Kogi State Assembly finds no evidence of medical negligence or oxygen denial in Engineer Hassan Musa's death, while urging immediate establishment of an ICU at the Specialist Hospital in Lokoja to improve critical care services.

The Kogi State House of Assembly has officially returned a not guilty verdict regarding serious allegations of medical negligence and the denial of medical oxygen in the death of Engineer Hassan Musa at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja. The legislative body's Committee on Health conducted a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the patient's demise and concluded that there was no factual evidence to support claims that the hospital denied him access to oxygen or abandoned him during his treatment.

Committee Findings on Oxygen and Medical Care

Presenting the detailed findings to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, the committee chairman Hon. Ochidi Shehu Usman stated that the investigation clearly established that oxygen was actively administered to the deceased patient through the use of an oxygen concentrator. This evidence directly contradicted the initial public allegations suggesting that the facility had failed to provide this essential medical resource or that the hospital's oxygen supply had been completely exhausted during the emergency.

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Furthermore, the committee reviewed official medical records presented during the inquiry, which indicated that Engineer Hassan Musa ultimately died as a result of heart failure. The legislative panel determined that these medical records were sufficient to dismiss the broader claims of systemic neglect, affirming that the hospital staff followed established protocols in their efforts to treat the patient before his passing.

Identification of Critical Infrastructure Deficiencies

Despite clearing the hospital of negligence charges, the Committee on Health identified a significant structural deficiency within the state's healthcare delivery system by highlighting the complete absence of an Intensive Care Unit at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja. The committee urged the state government to address this critical gap urgently to prevent similar tragedies and to ensure that patients requiring advanced life support receive appropriate emergency care without being referred to distant facilities.

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The committee formally appealed to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to approve and facilitate the immediate establishment of an Intensive Care Unit at the Specialist Hospital. This recommendation is aimed at strengthening emergency and critical care services within the state, ensuring that the hospital is better equipped to handle severe cases and reducing the burden on families who may otherwise face uncertainties regarding the availability of advanced medical infrastructure.

Stakeholder Reactions and Calls for Better Communication

In response to the allegations, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Folagbade, commiserated with the family of the deceased and insisted that the hospital strictly followed established emergency medical procedures during the patient's stay. He emphasized that the medical team made every possible effort to save his life but unfortunately lost him due to the severity of his condition, while also acknowledging the need for stronger communication between healthcare professionals, patients, and their relatives to prevent avoidable misunderstandings.

The committee also recommended improved communication protocols between healthcare personnel and patients' relatives, particularly regarding treatment procedures, medical interventions, and the specific equipment being used. This measure is intended to enhance public confidence in the hospital and ensure that families are fully informed about the status of their loved ones, thereby reducing anxiety and potential conflicts arising from miscommunication during critical medical situations.

Legislative Approval and Future Healthcare Reforms

Following the presentation of the report, the Speaker of the House, Aliyu Umar Yusuf, commended the committee for what he described as a job well done and officially adopted the prayers and recommendations contained within the findings. The investigation was triggered by a motion of urgent public importance raised at the Assembly, which highlighted the public concern over medical negligence and the alleged denial of oxygen, underscoring the need for transparency in state-run healthcare facilities.

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Dr. Folagbade also commended Governor Ododo for his ongoing efforts to strengthen the health sector, particularly through increasing manpower and implementing reforms aimed at improving healthcare delivery across the state. These reforms are part of a broader strategy to enhance the quality of medical services, ensuring that institutions like the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja can meet the growing needs of the population with improved resources and professional standards.