Kogi Allocates ₦7 Billion for PHC Upgrades Amid Unfinished Clinics

Kogi State has announced a ₦7 billion investment to upgrade primary health centres, yet detailed plans are missing and many facilities remain incomplete and under‑staffed.

Kogi State has announced a ₦7 billion investment to upgrade primary health centres, yet detailed plans are missing and many facilities remain incomplete and under‑staffed. The announcement came from the state government on Tuesday, but officials declined to release a budgeting breakdown or a timeline for the upgrades.

Upgrade Scope and Current Shortcomings

The ₦7 billion package is intended for the renovation of primary health centres across the state. However, the state has not disclosed how the money will be allocated among the 30+ PHCs under its jurisdiction. Many of the centres listed as needing refurbishment are still incomplete, lacking basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, and functional equipment.

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Staffing gaps also persist. Contractors claim that, even if the physical upgrades are completed, the centres will not be adequately staffed with trained medical personnel. The state health bureau has yet to present a recruitment strategy that aligns with the proposed construction schedule.

Government Statements and Stakeholder Concerns

The Governor's spokesman confirmed the funding level but said the specific project phases would be announced later this month. He also cited a need for federal assistance in securing construction materials due to supply chain disruptions.

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Public health advocates, including the Kogi Medical Association, have expressed alarm that the lack of a clear plan could delay critical services for rural communities. They urged the government to publish a comprehensive implementation roadmap before the next assembly session.

Impacts on Residents and Next Steps

If the upgrades are executed as planned, residents in underserved districts could gain access to improved maternal and child health services, better immunisation coverage, and reduced travel times to secondary hospitals.

The next scheduled step is a stakeholder workshop on July 15, where the state health ministry will outline project phases and discuss potential partnerships with the federal Ministry of Health and private contractors. The outcome of this meeting will determine whether the state can meet its goal of fully operational PHCs by the end of 2025.