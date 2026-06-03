Kingsley Chinda Resigns as Minority Leader Amid Mass Defections in Nigerian House of Representatives

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda steps down as dozens of lawmakers switch parties ahead of 2027 elections, reshaping the political landscape in Nigeria's House of Representatives.

The political landscape of Nigeria's House of Representatives underwent a significant transformation on Tuesday as Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda formally resigned from his position. Chinda, who represents the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State under the Peoples Democratic Party, submitted his resignation letter dated April 23, 2026, which was read on the floor by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

His decision comes amid a wave of defections and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, signaling a major shift in the balance of power within the opposition caucus. Chinda's resignation had been anticipated for weeks following his participation in the All Progressives Congress governorship screening process for Rivers State, a move that fueled speculation about his imminent defection to the ruling party.

In his letter, Chinda expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and assured colleagues that he would continue to fulfill his legislative duties despite stepping down from the leadership role. He was elected minority leader in June 2023 after consultations among opposition parties, particularly the PDP, which held the largest minority bloc in the chamber. His departure leaves a vacuum in the opposition leadership at a critical time when the House is witnessing unprecedented party switching.

Meanwhile, the session saw a flurry of defection announcements as Speaker Abbas read 13 letters from lawmakers changing party affiliations. Six members of the Oyo State caucus loyal to Governor Seyi Makinde abandoned the PDP for the Allied Peoples Movement, citing protracted internal crises and leadership tussles within the PDP as reasons for seeking alternative platforms for their 2027 ambitions.

The defectors include Anthony Adebayo, Adedeji Olajide, Sunday Makanjuola, Oyedeji Oyeshina, Fola Oyekunle, and Adigun Adekunle, all of whom secured APM tickets for the upcoming elections. From Bauchi, Auwalu Gwalabe also moved from PDP to APM. In a contrasting shift, Shehu Dalhatu, representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency of Katsina State, left the APC for the PDP, stating after careful consideration of issues in the APC and consultation with his constituents, he resolved to join the PDP.

Similarly, Delta lawmaker Etanabene Benedict quit the Labour Party for the PDP, citing the crisis in the LP in the South-South state. The PDP also gained Alex Egbona from the APC, who emphasized that his commitment to the House and his constituency remains unshakable despite the switch. Another notable defection involved Edo legislator Esosa Iyawe, who left the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, marking his third party change in as many years.

These moves underscore the fluidity of political allegiances as the 2027 elections draw near, with lawmakers positioning themselves for electoral advantage. The resignations and defections have reshaped the arithmetic of the House, potentially affecting legislative negotiations and committee assignments. The PDP, which previously held the largest minority bloc, faces significant erosion of its ranks, while the APC and smaller parties like the APM and NDC gain new members.

Analysts view these developments as indicative of deeper realignments within Nigerian politics, where party loyalty often takes a back seat to individual ambitions and regional dynamics. The coming months are expected to see further changes as the election cycle intensifies, with political actors jockeying for influence and resources. The House of Representatives remains a key arena for these battles, as party leaders seek to consolidate their bases and undermine opponents ahead of the 2027 polls





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Kingsley Chinda Minority Leader Resignation House Of Representatives Defections Nigerian Politics 2027 Elections

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