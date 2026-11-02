Kimi Antonelli wins F1 title at 20, youngest champion in history

Kimi Antonelli finished third at the Mexico City Grand Prix to become Formula 1's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days, breaking Sebastian Vettel's record. Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1's youngest world champion by finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix. At 20 years and 68 days old, the Mercedes driver broke Sebastian Vettel's record by more than three years.

Vettel previously held the record after winning his first title at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. Antonelli secured his maiden Drivers' Championship after finishing behind race winner Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He is also Italy's first champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. His triumph comes in only his second season in Formula 1, having joined Mercedes in 2025.

Also read Brighton beat Manchester City 1-0 as Ayari scores and Verbruggen shines

Max Verstappen Wins Mexico Grand Prix

In a thrilling and crash-hit race, Max Verstappen won for Red Bull, finishing 0.799 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli was 3.207 seconds back. The race featured two safety cars, a red-flag stoppage and a 45-minute delay after Valtteri Bottas crashed heavily. Thank you so much, we did it, Antonelli said tearfully over team radio on his slow-down lap.

Advertisement

His race engineer, Peter Bonnington, told him it was a pleasure to be on the journey with you, but it is just the first chapter. After thanking his family and Mercedes, Antonelli added: We did it. I am so grateful for this moment and it is one I will live forever. He said he was speechless and just trying to process what had happened.

It has been an incredible season and to share the podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. I felt more tense this weekend, but I am so happy we got it done. Reflecting on his achievement, Antonelli said: It is a moment that means so much. It is a day I will remember forever.

Antonelli Tears Up On Podium

Thank you so much to my team, my family, my friends, and all of you guys that support me and the sport. I am just so grateful. Antonelli, who was in tears as he crossed the finish line, was joined on the podium by Verstappen and Hamilton, who have 11 world titles between them. Verstappen's victory was his record-extending sixth in Mexico, his third win of the season and the 74th of his career.

The first start made the race for me, said Verstappen, who charged from fifth to second on the opening lap. We lacked some pace, but I hung in there and I was sweating at the end to keep Lewis behind. Hamilton started from a record 105th pole position and led initially. But his race was ruined by an opening-lap collision with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Hamilton radioed that he was pushed out by my own teammate. Leclerc attacked into Turn Four, ran off track but took the lead. Verstappen then passed Hamilton, while Antonelli overtook George Russell for fourth. The stewards gave Leclerc a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage and Russell a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

Hamilton Leads After Pit Stops

Isack Hadjar spun after contact with Russell and dropped to last. Leclerc led by 2.5 seconds by lap 10 after a virtual safety car for both Aston Martins retiring, with Lance Stroll parking at Turn Five. Leclerc pitted on lap 27 and Verstappen passed him in the pits while serving his penalty. Hamilton led again but pitted a lap later.

Antonelli pitted on lap 43 and dropped to fourth before Bottas crashed with a suspension failure at Turn One. After a safety car, the race was red-flagged. The final 25-lap sprint on soft tyres resumed with Hamilton third ahead of Antonelli. Hamilton passed Leclerc, who locked up, and pressured Verstappen but could not get close enough to pass.

Antonelli held on to third to seal the title. I think we had the pace to win today, but it was not meant to be and we will take it offline and figure out what we can do in the background, said a visibly irritated Hamilton. We have to hold some serious talks behind the scenes. Leclerc finished fourth.

Outgoing champion Lando Norris was fifth in his McLaren, with Antonelli's team-mate Russell sixth. Oscar Piastri was seventh in the second McLaren, followed by Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly.