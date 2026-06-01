Kidnappers of Oyo school principal refuse family negotiation, demand government talks

The kidnappers of Mrs. Rachael Alamu, principal of Community High School in Oyo State, have rejected family negotiations and insist on speaking directly with government authorities. Her husband, Professor Wole Alamu, disclosed that the abductors only communicate via WhatsApp and refuse to engage with the family, leaving them helpless.

The kidnappers holding Mrs. Rachael Alamu, principal of Community High School in Ahoro-Esinle, Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State , have refused to negotiate with her family, insisting on direct talks with government officials.

Professor Wole Alamu, her husband and a lecturer at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, disclosed this on Friday, expressing frustration over the continued captivity of his wife more than two weeks after her abduction on May 15. According to Professor Alamu, the abductors have only communicated via WhatsApp messages, consistently rejecting family attempts to engage in ransom discussions or negotiations. The captors stated that they only want to deal with the government, leaving the family feeling helpless.

Each time the captors wish to communicate, they send messages through WhatsApp, but they refuse to speak directly with family members. Mrs. Alamu was seized during a violent attack on the school, which also resulted in the deaths of some teachers and the abduction of several students and staff members. Professor Alamu recounted that he and his wife left home together that morning, heading to their respective workplaces.

Around 9:20 a.m., he received a distress call informing him of the attack. Rushing back, he discovered that some teachers had been killed and many students and teachers abducted. The Toyota Corolla his wife used for transportation was also set ablaze. Since the abduction, the family has not had direct communication with Mrs. Alamu, except for videos that she was allegedly forced to produce by her captors.

The professor acknowledged the support of the Oyo State Government, thanking Governor Seyi Makinde for standing by the family during this difficult period. He confirmed that all WhatsApp numbers used by the abductors have been handed over to security agencies, including the Department of State Services, which are actively tracking the communications.

Professor Alamu described his wife as a dedicated educationist who had committed herself to developing the rural community despite the risks and the long daily commute of about 62 kilometers from their residence to the school since her deployment in August 2024. He questioned the motive behind the attack, insisting that she had no personal conflicts with anyone in the area. He emphasized that she only came to contribute to the community's development.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of schools in rural areas of Oyo State and has prompted calls for enhanced protection for teachers and students. The state government has assured that efforts are underway to secure the release of all abductees and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the community remains in fear, with many parents keeping their children at home. Security forces have increased patrols in the area, but residents are demanding more concrete action. The kidnapping has also sparked a broader debate about the safety of educational institutions across Nigeria, particularly in regions prone to banditry and insurgency. The family continues to appeal for prayers and support from the public, urging the government to prioritize the safe return of all hostages.

Professor Alamu expressed hope that the authorities would intensify efforts to secure his wife's release, noting that the prolonged captivity is taking a toll on the family's emotional and physical well-being. He called on the kidnappers to show mercy and release his wife unharmed, reiterating that she is a mother and a dedicated public servant who has not wronged anyone. The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are ongoing.

The command urged anyone with useful information to come forward. The case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by educators in remote postings, where security infrastructure is often inadequate. Many stakeholders are now calling for the deployment of more security personnel to schools and the implementation of comprehensive safety measures. The kidnapping of Mrs. Alamu is part of a worrying trend of attacks on educational institutions in Nigeria, with several similar incidents reported in recent months.

Human rights organizations have condemned the abduction and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all abductees. They have also urged the government to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and unemployment, which drive many into criminal activities. As the days pass, the anxiety of the family and community grows, with no clear timeline for resolution.

The government has assured that it is doing everything possible, but the kidnappers' insistence on dealing only with authorities complicates rescue efforts. Security experts suggest that direct negotiation with the criminals, while risky, may be necessary to secure the safe release of the victims. The family, meanwhile, continues to rely on faith and the support of well-wishers, hoping for a miracle.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced by educators in Nigeria's rural areas, and the urgent need for improved security measures to protect them





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