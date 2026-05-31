Keyamo Urges Jonathan to Reject PDP Faction's Presidential Nomination

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to publicly reject a presidential nomination from a PDP faction, describing it as a bizarre comedy and urging him to protect his global image.

Festus Keyamo , Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to publicly reject the presidential nomination reportedly offered to him by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post on X on Sunday, Keyamo described the development as a 'bizarre comedy' and criticized those behind the nomination, questioning the legitimacy of the group. He noted that the faction, led by Tanimu Turaki, is not recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), making the nomination a 'journey to nowhere.

' Keyamo urged Jonathan to issue a strong 'no, thank you' statement to protect his global image, warning that failure to do so might remind Nigerians of the 'clueless' campaign that led to his defeat in 2015, making him the first sitting president to lose re-election. The nomination came weeks after another PDP faction, led by supporters of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, announced Senator Sandy Onor as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

This internal rift highlights the ongoing fragmentation within the PDP, which has struggled to present a united front since losing the 2015 presidential election. Keyamo emphasized that the Turaki faction is not listed among recognized political parties or factions on INEC's website, rendering their actions illegitimate. He expressed concern that dragging a respected statesman like Jonathan into such a charade could tarnish his reputation, especially given his role as a former president and his current international engagements.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015, has largely stayed out of partisan politics since his defeat. His acceptance of the nomination could reignite debates about his tenure and the performance of his administration. Political analysts suggest that Jonathan is unlikely to accept the offer, given his focus on peace and democracy initiatives across Africa.

However, the mere mention of his name in the context of a factional nomination has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Keyamo, who called the move 'bizarre' and 'too far.

' The minister's comments reflect broader concerns about the credibility of political processes in Nigeria, especially as the 2027 elections approach. Observers note that the PDP must resolve its internal conflicts and field a candidate recognized by INEC to remain a viable opposition party.

Keyamo's call for Jonathan to distance himself serves as a reminder of the need for decorum and respect for Nigeria's democratic institutions, as well as the importance of protecting the legacies of former leaders from being used in partisan games





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