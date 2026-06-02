Key Considerations for Women Before Freezing Eggs, According to Fertility Specialists

Fertility specialists explain that egg freezing does not guarantee future pregnancy and stress the importance of evaluating age, health, costs, and success factors. The procedure, known as oocyte cryopreservation, can improve odds of conceiving later but success depends on multiple variables including age at freezing, number and quality of eggs, and future IVF outcomes. In Nigeria, rising infertility rates and social factors drive interest among young women, though experts urge realistic expectations and personalized consultation.

Fertility specialists have outlined key considerations for women planning to freeze their eggs to increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy when they wish to have children later.

They stressed that while egg freezing can expand reproductive options, it does not guarantee future pregnancy. However, they noted that factors such as age, overall reproductive health, cost, and the chances of future success of the procedure must be carefully evaluated before making the decision. They explained that egg freezing offers women an opportunity to preserve their fertility for future use, particularly for those who wish to delay childbearing due to career, education, medical, or personal reasons.

Egg freezing, known as oocyte cryopreservation, is one form of assisted reproductive technology. The process involves stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then harvested from the ovaries and frozen for storage. At a later date, the eggs can be thawed and combined with sperm to create an embryo. The embryo can then be implanted into the uterus during an embryo transfer cycle.

Although this does not guarantee a pregnancy, it can improve the chances of successfully conceiving later in life. In Nigeria, conversations around egg freezing have begun gaining traction among the younger generation on social media, with many considering the idea based on personal, economic, or relationship factors. Aside from the above-listed factors, other women are also considering the option as a viable clinical technique to preserve their fertility, based on concerns around rising infertility among young couples.

The Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health says there are about 12 million infertile persons in Nigeria, which is almost 10 percent of the total population. Speaking exclusively, the President of the Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health, Prof. Preye Fiebai, urged women to develop realistic expectations about egg freezing. The fertility specialist said while it could be a lifestyle or elective choice for some women, it could be a medical necessity for others.

It is medically necessary for patients facing fertility-threatening conditions such as cancer treatment like chemotherapy or radiation, certain autoimmune diseases, or genetic conditions that accelerate ovarian failure. Fiebai, who is a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Port Harcourt, also clarified that egg freezing does not guarantee future pregnancy. It improves the odds compared to using older eggs later, but it does not guarantee a pregnancy or live birth.

Success depends on age at freezing, number and quality of eggs retrieved, thawing survival rates, fertilization success, embryo quality, and the recipient's uterine health at the time of transfer. Many women who freeze eggs never use them. Best results are achieved in the late 20s to mid-30s; success drops after age 37-38. It is expensive and often requires multiple cycles.

Also, there are no guarantees; it provides options, not certainty. And the individual involved will likely need IVF later to use the eggs. The procedure does not improve women's natural fertility, prevent menopause, or harm their ability to conceive naturally in the future. He urged women to get personalised testing and realistic success estimates from reproductive specialists.

Aside from personalised testing, he urged women to consider emotional readiness and total costs, which include egg retrieval, storage, and future IVF. Also speaking, the Second Vice President of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, Prof Christopher Aimakhu, said advances in reproductive technology have made egg freezing an option for many women.

Women may choose to freeze their eggs because they want to preserve their fertility and extend their reproductive window in response to social, professional, or medical circumstances. Socially, a woman may not be ready for marriage or may not have found a compatible partner. Professionally, she may wish to focus on her career or education before starting a family.

Medically, women undergoing cancer treatment, those with endometriosis, or those facing other fertility-threatening conditions may opt for egg freezing to preserve their chances of having children in the future. No, egg freezing does not guarantee a future pregnancy. The success of a future pregnancy depends on several factors beyond simply freezing the eggs. He listed factors that influence the success of future pregnancy after the procedure: The woman's age at the time the eggs are frozen.

Younger eggs generally have better quality and a higher chance of resulting in a successful pregnancy. The total number of eggs frozen. Not all eggs will survive thawing, so having more eggs stored can improve the chances of success





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