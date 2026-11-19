Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years after an out-of-competition sample showed traces of EPO. Two other Kenyan runners, Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir, were also banned.

Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. The highly decorated 33-year-old, who also won Olympic gold in the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, was suspended after an out-of-competition sample showed traces of the banned blood booster EPO.

Jepchirchir Banned For Doping Violation

The AIU said Jepchirchir's out-of-competition sample had been collected in Kenya prior to her victory in the Sydney Marathon in August. The sanction is the latest blow to the reputation of Kenyan athletics, a nation that has faced repeated doping scandals in recent years. Two other Kenyan runners were also banned. Veronica Loleo, half marathon silver medallist at the World Road Running Championships in 2026, was given three years for the same offence.

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Ronald Korir, a fourth-place finisher in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban after he was unable to explain abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport. They join more than 140 Kenyan athletes, including current women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich, who have been suspended or banned by the AIU since 2017. The growing list of cases has raised serious questions about the depth of the doping problem in the East African nation.

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AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement that progress had been made but more work remained. The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go, he said.

Kenyan Authorities Pledge Anti Doping Action

The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country, he added. Jepchirchir's lauded career has also seen her as a former world record-holder in the half-marathon, while she is a four-time World Marathon Major winner.

She captured titles in the London Marathon in 2024, the Boston Marathon in 2022 and the New York Marathon in 2021, in addition to her Olympic and world championship successes. The decision of World Athletics to award Nairobi the 2029 world championships is likely to increase the scrutiny of the East African nation's anti-doping policies.

WADA Demands Zero Tolerance For Doping

Kenya hosted a three-day visit from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month, with the body's chief Witold Banka telling the country that it had to strive for zero tolerance on doping. Kenya proudly calls itself the Home of Champions. But for that home to remain respected and credible, it must also be clean, Banka said. The warning came as Kenyan athletics continues to grapple with the fallout from numerous doping cases that have tarnished its global reputation.

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The bans announced on Thursday underscore the challenges facing Kenyan authorities as they seek to restore confidence in the integrity of their athletes. With more than 140 suspensions since 2017, the AIU and WADA have pressed for stronger measures to combat doping and the criminal networks that facilitate it. Jepchirchir's suspension means she will miss upcoming major competitions, including any potential defence of her world title.

Her ban is a significant setback for a runner who had been one of the most successful marathoners of her generation. Loleo's three-year ban for the same offence further highlights the breadth of the problem, while Korir's six-year sanction for biological passport abnormalities shows the AIU's determination to pursue cases even without a positive test. The AIU has increasingly relied on the Athlete Biological Passport to detect doping over time.

Critics Urge Addressing Root Causes Of Cheating

The Kenyan government has pledged to strengthen its anti-doping agency and take action against those who facilitate doping. However, critics say more needs to be done to address the root causes, including poverty and the lure of lucrative prizes that can drive athletes to cheat. As Nairobi prepares to host the 2029 world championships, the spotlight will remain firmly on Kenya's efforts to clean up its sport.

The AIU and WADA have made it clear that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and hold accountable any athletes or officials who break the rules.