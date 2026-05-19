Kenyan transport strike suspended after four deaths and economic disruption

The nationwide transport strike in Kenya, triggered by rising fuel prices from the Middle East war, has been paused after causing four deaths and major economic disruption. The strike was called by the transport sector, especially operators of the 'matatu' buses, after another steep price rise last week.

Kenya n transport strike triggered by rising fuel prices from the Middle East war was paused on Tuesday after causing four deaths and major economic disruption , raising concerns about potential wider unrest across Africa.

One of many African countries dependent on fuel imports from the Gulf, Kenya has hiked petrol prices by 20 percent and diesel by almost 40 percent since Iran choked off traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil normally passes. The transport sector, especially operators of the ‘matatu’ buses that provide most public transport in Kenya, called the strike on Monday after another steep price rise last week.

A protester chants anti-government slogans on a road blocked with stones to prevent traffic from passing during a nationwide transport strike over rising fuel prices in Nairobi on May 18, 2026. Motorbike taxi driver Fred Makarani, 59, told AFP he did not support the strike, saying he had had no customers for two days, and called for a return to work.

Protesters throw stones during clashes with Kenyan police officers on a main highway blocked to prevent traffic from passing during a nationwide transport strike over rising fuel prices in Nairobi on May 18, 2026. The government’s treasury and economic planning minister, John Mbadi, said the strike was ‘completely uncalled for’





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Kenya Transport Strike Fuel Prices Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Matatu Buses Protest Police Violence Economic Disruption Rising Fuel Prices Political Analyst Trade Corridor Fuel Taxes Economic Planning Minister Energy Regulator

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