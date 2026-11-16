Kenya and Côte d'Ivoire Dominate 22nd AMAA as Nigeria Wins Eight Awards

One Woman One Bra from Kenya wins Best Film and two other awards, while Côte d'Ivoire's The Colour of Exile takes four at the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards in Lagos.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) delivered a night of stunning upsets and historic sweeps, with Kenyan and Ivorian cinema firmly taking the spotlight at this year's ceremony.

The 22nd AMAA was held on Sunday, November 15, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos. While the night was a celebration of cinematic excellence across the continent and the diaspora, two films emerged as the undeniable titans of the evening: Kenya's One Woman, One Bra and Côte d'Ivoire's Colours of Exile. In terms of qualitative prestige, the night belonged to Kenya.

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One Woman One Bra Wins Top Honors

One Woman, One Bra was crowned the biggest winner in quality, taking home the highly coveted Best Film award. The cinematic masterpiece didn't stop there; it also captured Best Film in an African Language, while its visionary creator, Vincho Nchogu, was honored with the award for Best Debut Feature Film by a Director.

The Kenyan-Nigerian film secured three awards, including Best Film, Best Debut Feature Film by a Director, and the Ousmane Sembène Award for Best Film in an African Language. The triple victory cemented the film's status as a critical darling and a landmark achievement in contemporary East African cinema. The film's success follows its international festival recognition.

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It premiered in the Biennale College Cinema section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and won the Sutherland Award for Best First Feature at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival. If Kenya took the night's biggest prize, Côte d'Ivoire dominated the sheer volume of accolades. The Colour of Exile proved to be an unstoppable force, securing a leading four awards to become the biggest winner in numbers.

Colours of Exile Sweeps Major Categories

The Ivorian powerhouse swept major categories, with Azlarabe Alaoui winning Best Director and Naky Sy Savane taking home Best Actress in a Leading Role. The film's immersive technical execution was also recognized with wins for Achievement in Cinematography and Achievement in Sound. Nigeria maintained a formidable presence throughout the ceremony, demonstrating its continued technical and narrative prowess with a total of eight wins.

The Herd was a standout, securing three awards: Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Make-up, and a Best Actress in a Supporting Role win for Linda Ejiofor. Ejiofor's latest recognition follows her double victory at the 2026 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, where she became the first actor to win both Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the same year.

Other notable winners included Achievement in Visual Effects going to The Creek from Nigeria, and Achievement in Screenplay going to To Adaego With Love, also from Nigeria. To Adaego With Love received the Achievement in Visual Effects award. Best Young/Promising Actor was awarded to Dailma Mendes for the role of Young Nana in Hanami, a co-production from Switzerland, Portugal and Cape Verde.

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The full list of major winners includes Best Film in an African Language: One Woman, One Bra from Kenya; Achievement in Visual Effects: The Creek from Nigeria; Achievement in Cinematography: Colours of Exile from Côte d'Ivoire; Achievement in Screenplay: To Adaego With Love from Nigeria; Best Young/Promising Actor: Dailma Mendes for Hanami; Best Actress Leading Role: Naku Sy Savane for Colours of Exile; and Best Director: Azlorabe Alaoui for Colours of Exile.