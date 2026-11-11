Kenyan Domestic Worker Sentenced to 100 Lashes in Saudi Arabia

A 40‑year‑old Kenyan worker, Esther Wanja Muthoni, received 100 lashes for having a child out of wedlock in Riyadh, a sentence that threatens her safety and ability to return home.

Esther Wanja Muthoni, a 40‑year‑old Kenyan domestic worker, was sentenced by a Saudi court to 100 lashes for having a child outside marriage. The decision was announced in October after a series of hearings held earlier that summer.

Judgment Details and Legal Process

The court found Muthoni guilty of a moral offence under its interpretation of Islamic law. The sentence of 100 lashes was coupled with a one‑year banishment, a typical punishment for such cases in Saudi Arabia. The ruling did not mention the existence of a written penal code; instead, judges rely on sharia and individual interpretation when assessing crimes of morality.

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Muthoni was represented by a court interpreter, but records show she had no lawyer present. Though indigent defendants are entitled to state‑provided counsel, experts note that Saudi trials sometimes proceed without legal representation, a practice that has gripped other severe cases in the country.

Stakeholder Reactions and Human Rights Concerns

Ekaterina Porras Sivolobova, founder of the organisation Do Bold, condemned the flogging as a violation of international human rights standards. She argued that the punishment robbed Muthoni of dignity instead of safeguarding a vulnerable worker.

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The case has also ignited debate over Saudi Arabia's claimed legal reforms. In 2020, the kingdom announced restrictions on flogging, yet this sentence demonstrates that moral offences continue to be sentenced with corporal punishment.

Impact on Muthoni, Her Child, and Return Pathways

Muthoni, who gave birth to a son named Abudy in August 2025 while residing in staff accommodation, has struggled to secure documents necessary to return to Kenya. After her pregnancy was discovered, a supervisor escorted her to a hospital, following which police detained her to question her. She was released but subsequently denied access to her accommodation and shelter.

During the period of uncertainty, Muthoni lived near a Riyadh petrol station that has become a refuge for migrant mothers seeking to leave the country with their children. The Kenyan Embassy issued documents to assist her exit, but they have since expired, leaving her and her son without a clear path home.

Maharah Human Resources, the recruitment company that hired her, moved her into temporary accommodation after the New York Times' earlier reporting on her situation. However, the company and the Saudi and Kenyan governments have not provided further statements on the outcome of her case.

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Future Steps and Uncertain Outcomes

Saudi rules allow a banishment order to relocate an individual to another city when no destination is named. Whether this means an enforced deportation to Kenya or internal relocation within Saudi Arabia remains unclear. The expired exit documents add another layer of complexity to her potential return.

As of now, Muthoni's safety and ability to bring her son back to Kenya are in jeopardy, and the case highlights ongoing challenges faced by East African domestic workers who become pregnant while employed abroad.