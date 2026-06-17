Kenneth Okonkwo Rejects Peter Obi's ₦5bn Defamation Suit, Alleges Client Paid ₦10m for 'Scam' Ticket

Kenneth Okonkwo's legal team has responded to Peter Obi's pre-action defamation demand, denying any wrongdoing. Okonkwo claims he relayed allegations from a client who paid ₦10 million for a fraudulent party ticket, while also accusing Obi of invading his privacy by sharing his phone number online.

Lawyer and public affairs analyst Kenneth Okonkwo has formally addressed the pre-action demand letter from his former associate Peter Obi , a presidential candidate. According to POLITICS NIGERIA, Obi issued a threat on June 9 for a ₦5 billion defamation suit after Okonkwo claimed fraud and extortion took place during the Nigerian Democratic Congress party primaries.

Okonkwo's legal representatives, Supreme God Chambers, delivered a detailed reply on June 16, 2026. The response categorically refutes the defamation allegations, maintaining that Okonkwo's televised comments on Channels Television were based on factual information directly relayed by a discontented candidate. The letter clarifies that Okonkwo was acting on instructions from his client Obunike Ohaegbu, also known as Nwa Miss.

Obunike asserted he transferred ₦10,000,000 to obtain a nomination ticket under the NDC, characterizing the process as a scam orchestrated by Mr. Obi and the party to defraud him. Okonkwo's counsel further condemns Obi's decision to publish Okonkwo's private phone number on social media instead of ensuring proper personal service, calling it a serious violation of data protection and privacy rights.

The exposure reportedly triggered online harassment and threats against Okonkwo, prompting the legal team to announce plans for separate legal recourse over that incident. Emphasizing Okonkwo's respected career as a legal practitioner, newspaper columnist, and a founding figure in Nollywood, the chamber depicts the ₦5 billion demand as a strategic move to silence and divert Okonkwo from bringing alleged political misconduct to light.

The reply underlines that Okonkwo's statements were made in the public interest and are protected by qualified privilege. The legal teams from both sides are now set for a potential courtroom showdown, highlighting the intensifying rift between the two public figures and the broader implications for political discourse and defamation law in Nigeria. This development underscores the delicate balance between protecting reputations and safeguarding free speech, especially concerning allegations of electoral malpractice.

The case may set a precedent for how courts handle politically charged defamation claims and the misuse of personal data during legal disputes. Observers note that the outcome could influence future interactions between media personalities, analysts, and politicians, particularly regarding the confidentiality of sources and the handling of pre-litigation communications. As the legal drama unfolds, the Nigerian public awaits further clarifications on the specific financial allegations within the NDC primaries and the ethical boundaries of political campaigning





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Kenneth Okonkwo Peter Obi Defamation Lawsuit Nigerian Democratic Congress NDC Primaries Obunike Ohaegbu Nwa Miss Channels Television Supreme God Chambers Political Fraud Privacy Breach ₦5 Billion ₦10 Million Nollywood Legal Dispute Nigeria Politics

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