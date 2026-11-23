Kenneth Okonkwo condemns President Bola Tinubu's admission of water supply interruptions at the Presidential Villa as proof of administrative failure in infrastructure.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent supporter of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has launched a sharp critique of President Bola Tinubu regarding his public admission that water supply was interrupted at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Okonkwo characterized this incident as definitive evidence of the failure of the current administration to maintain basic national infrastructure.

Presidential Admission of Villa Outages

President Tinubu disclosed the outage during a special prayer session organized by members of his family in Lagos on Sunday. He stated that the water supply ceased while he was shaving earlier in the week, noting that the Presidential Villa is not immune to such infrastructural deficits. He affirmed that the government would correct these issues regarding light, water, and electricity.

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Okonkwo's Critique of Administrative Capacity

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Okonkwo argued that the President's inability to guarantee uninterrupted water and electricity at the seat of power raises serious questions about the administration's capacity to provide basic services to Nigerians. He described Tinubu's remarks as the greatest testimony to the failure of his governance after nearly four years in office.

Political Implications and Voter Warnings

Okonkwo emphasized that without electricity, there can be no industrialization, and without water, there is no life. He questioned whether citizens could expect better services from a leader who could not even secure these basics for the Presidency. He warned that voting for the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu in 2027 would be voting for darkness and death.

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Atiku Abubakar Campaign Appeal

The supporter urged citizens to seize the opportunity to rescue Nigeria by voting for Atiku Abubakar. He positioned the former Vice-President as the candidate who would deliver light and life, including steady electricity and water supplies for all Nigerians. This appeal aligns with the opposition's focus on infrastructural revival and economic stability.

Government Response and Future Plans

Despite the criticism, President Tinubu expressed confidence that his administration would address the country's infrastructure challenges. He stated that the government has just started working on these issues and vowed to succeed in providing development for Nigeria. The administration continues to face pressure to demonstrate tangible improvements in public utilities.