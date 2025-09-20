Kenneth Okonkwo Accuses Tinubu of Undermining Fubara's Tenure with Rivers State Emergency

Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has criticized President Bola Tinubu, alleging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State unlawfully shortens Governor Siminalayi Fubara's term. Okonkwo insists Fubara is entitled to a full four-year term, urging legal action and warning of a dangerous precedent if the action stands. He argues it could undermine democracy and the will of the people.

Labour Party stalwart Kenneth Okonkwo has launched a sharp critique against President Bola Tinubu , accusing him of unconstitutionally curtailing Governor Siminalayi Fubara 's legitimate four-year term in office. Okonkwo's assertions, communicated through a statement released on Saturday via his social media platforms, center on the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and its potential impact on the governor's tenure.

The core of Okonkwo's argument revolves around the belief that the six-month state of emergency unfairly truncates Fubara's term, arguing that the governor should be entitled to serve until November 29, 2027, effectively compensating for the period the state of emergency was in effect. This extended term, according to Okonkwo, is crucial to ensure the Rivers State people receive the full democratic governance they are entitled to. He emphasized that allowing Fubara's term to conclude on the conventional May 29, 2027 date would represent a significant injustice, depriving the citizens of six months of elected leadership. Furthermore, the Labour Party chieftain called on Governor Fubara to consider legal recourse, urging him to challenge the presidential declaration in court. Okonkwo pointed to previous Supreme Court rulings, citing precedents that affirm governors' right to serve a full four-year term commencing from their swearing-in date. The implication, according to Okonkwo, is that any reduction in Fubara's tenure due to the state of emergency is legally questionable and represents a potential violation of the constitution. He believes the judiciary should intervene to uphold the principles of democratic governance and ensure that the will of the electorate is respected. \Okonkwo's statement also extends beyond the immediate issue of Governor Fubara's term, raising broader concerns about the potential erosion of democratic principles across the nation. He warned that allowing the state of emergency to affect the governor's tenure in this way could set a dangerous precedent, potentially empowering future presidents to arbitrarily shorten the terms of elected officials. This, Okonkwo argues, could undermine the sanctity of elections and the will of the people. He is particularly concerned about any possibility of conducting a governorship election in Rivers State before November 29, 2027, asserting that such an action would be unconstitutional. The rationale behind this is that it would circumvent the full four-year term that, in his view, Fubara is entitled to, and the electorate deprived of their choice for the extended period. His underlying fear is that this could embolden future administrations to interfere with the democratic process. Okonkwo stresses that the power to govern Rivers State ultimately resides with the people of Rivers State, not with the President or any unelected officials. His passionate plea is therefore for the upholding of the constitution and the safeguarding of the democratic process, which, in his view, is at stake. Okonkwo's arguments rest on the principle of separation of powers and the need to ensure that the executive branch does not overreach its authority. He is appealing to the judiciary to act as a check on the executive and to protect the rights of the citizens of Rivers State. This stance reflects his party’s broader commitment to democratic principles. \The crux of Okonkwo's criticism is not merely a legal argument but also a moral one. He portrays the situation in Rivers State as a test case for the integrity of Nigeria's democratic institutions. He believes that the President's actions, if left unchecked, could erode public trust in elections and the rule of law. The Labour Party chieftain has declared that any decision to limit Fubara’s term should be fiercely challenged. Okonkwo is convinced that the integrity of the electoral process and the sanctity of the constitution are threatened. His calls for legal action are therefore a clear message to the electorate that such challenges to the people's mandate are not acceptable. His belief is that any attempt to truncate the governor's term is a betrayal of the principles of representative democracy. He paints a stark picture of a future where elected officials are vulnerable to the whims of the executive branch. This could lead to instability. Okonkwo, therefore, frames the issue as one of fundamental importance for the country's future, demanding that the judiciary uphold the constitution. He also wants to send a message to the president, making it clear that such actions will face legal challenge. The Labour Party stalwart is clearly trying to galvanize public opinion and ensure that the incident serves as a deterrent to future leaders. His efforts highlight the crucial role of political parties in safeguarding the integrity of democratic institutions and the need for the judiciary to play an active role in protecting the rights of the citizens. He is also challenging the president's exercise of executive power. Okonkwo’s statement reflects the ongoing political tensions and the importance of adhering to established legal and constitutional norms. His criticism underscores the importance of checks and balances and the need to protect the democratic process





