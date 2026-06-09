Kenneth Okonkwo Accuses Peter Obi of Scamming Supporters Ahead of 2027 Election

Nollywood actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo claims that Peter Obi defrauds his supporters, especially those in the diaspora, by collecting money under false pretenses while publicly denying any financial wrongdoing.

Nollywood actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo has made a startling accusation against Peter Obi , the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Okonkwo, known for his roles in Nigeria n cinema and his legal background, claims that Obi has been scamming his supporters and many Nigeria ns, particularly those living abroad.

The actor turned politician described the former Anambra State governor as a leader who has defrauded the public. He alleged that Obi collects money from supporters during his visits to the diaspora while publicly maintaining that he does not give or take 'shishi,' a local term for bribes or kickbacks. Okonkwo stated, 'He would visit Nigerians in the diaspora, siphon money from them, and return home while claiming he does not give shishi.

I don't give shishi, but you collect shishi.

' These remarks were partly delivered in Igbo, Okonkwo's native language, adding a layer of cultural resonance to his accusations. Okonkwo further argued that leaders like Obi are holding the Southeast region back and contributing to its poor political standing in Nigeria. He emphasized that the Southeast is marginalized in the federal government, forcing its people to struggle for basic necessities.

'We fight to eat, and after that, some of our leaders are calling us and scamming us,' Okonkwo lamented. He specifically warned that Peter Obi would deceive his followers, labeling him a 'political con man.

' The actor pointed to ongoing events as evidence of his claims, though he did not provide specific instances. This accusation comes at a time when Obi is positioning himself as a formidable candidate for the 2027 presidential race, drawing significant support from younger voters and diaspora communities. The allegations have sparked debate within Nigerian political circles, with supporters of Obi dismissing them as baseless attacks from a rival camp.

Okonkwo, who was earlier a member of the Labour Party before switching allegiance, has been a vocal critic of Obi's political strategies. He insists that the diaspora community must be cautious, as they are often targeted for fundraising without tangible returns. The Southeast, according to Okonkwo, needs leaders who prioritize regional development over personal gain. This controversy highlights the deep divisions within the region's political landscape and raises questions about the integrity of campaign financing in Nigeria.

As the 2027 election approaches, such accusations are likely to intensify, shaping public perception of the candidates





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Kenneth Okonkwo Peter Obi Scam 2027 Election Nigeria

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