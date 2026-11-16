Kennedy Ahanotu Withdraws From Labour Party Race to Back Tinubu

Kennedy Ahanotu abandons his 2027 presidential bid citing Labour Party crisis, endorsing President Bola Tinubu's re-election with the City Boy Movement.

Kenya-born Nigerian politician Kennedy Ahanotu has formally withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race, declaring his full support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu. This strategic pivot comes amidst a deepening leadership crisis within the opposition Labour Party, a situation that has fractured the organization's internal unity and alienated many of its long-standing members. Ahanotu, formerly the National Youth Leader, cited the persistent instability within the party as the primary catalyst for his decision to align with the ruling party's youth wing.

Core Details of Political Realignment

The former National Youth Leader of the Labour Party stated that he has agreed to work closely with the City Boy Movement to mobilize support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. This announcement marks a significant departure from his previous political stance, having been identified in May 2026 as the consensus presidential candidate for the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party. That faction had adopted the 42-year-old party stalwart during primaries held in Abuja, viewing him as a unifying figure amidst the protracted leadership crisis that had divided the opposition.

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Ahanotu disclosed his withdrawal from the race on Monday, explaining that his decision followed a crucial meeting with youth leaders across the country. These leaders, representing the party's structure deployed during the 2023 election, mandated him to engage with the President's support group. They urged this bold move because of the lingering crisis in the party, arguing that the organization had spent the last few years in turmoil rather than constructive opposition.

He emphasized that the youth leaders, who represented structures across the 774 local government areas, believed the persistent crisis made it necessary to explore alternative political alignments. Ahanotu noted that all state leaders witnessing the current state of the party urged him to align with the City Boy Movement to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election, signaling a complete shift in his political trajectory.

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Stakeholder Positions and Internal Conflicts

Ahanotu defended his decision against allegations of betraying the Labour Party by highlighting his decade-long tenure, having joined the organization in 2016 after studying various party manifestos. He recounted actively campaigning for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, mobilizing young Nigerians to support the Labour Party candidate. However, he accused politicians who joined the party shortly before the 2023 elections of sidelining longstanding members after gaining political prominence. Ahanotu alleged that legacy members were eventually pushed out of the leadership structure, leaving a sense of betrayal among the original cadre.

He stated that he could not claim to have betrayed anyone, asserting instead that the party had betrayed him after he gave ten years of his life to the organization. Ahanotu also revealed a personal connection to the ruling party, noting that Seyi Tinubu has been his friend since 2022. He described the President's son as a great guy who is very intelligent and brilliant, a relationship that most people are unaware of, further cementing his rationale for supporting the current administration.

Conversely, the Labour Party, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, dismissed Ahanotu's claim to its membership and presidential candidacy, insisting that neither was recognized by their official leadership. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, stated that Ahanotu is free to support any presidential candidate due to constitutional guarantees but expressed embarrassment that the party's name is being dragged into his new undertaking. Asogwa accused Ahanotu of exploiting the party's brand to elevate his own profile.

Asogwa revealed that Ahanotu was expelled by the Labour Party on March 14, 2026, and is therefore no longer a member. He argued that Ahanotu is dragging the party's name because he knows his faceless status cannot land him a job in the All Progressives Congress (APC). The spokesperson further claimed it is a crime and an offense against the Electoral Act for anyone to refer to Ahanotu as a former or factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as he was not a member when the party commenced the sale of its presidential nomination forms.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The Labour Party dismissed Ahanotu's claim that internal crisis informed his decision, describing the alleged factionalization as imaginary and an excuse for defection to the APC. Ken Asogwa noted that there is no crisis in the party to warrant the mention of an imaginary faction, rejecting the narrative that drove Ahanotu's realignment. The party views this as part of a broader trend where politicians seek refuge in other platforms, dropping their previous affiliations to capitalize on new political opportunities.

The Labour Party noted with enthusiasm the recent upsurge in the penchant for dropping the name of the Labour Party by politicians seeking refuge in other political platforms. This trend, according to the party, evidently demonstrates that the soaring image of the Labour Party remains unmatched by its detractors who leave. The internal dispute highlights the broader challenges faced by opposition groups in Nigeria, where loyalty is often tested by persistent leadership crises and external political pressures.

For President Bola Tinubu, Ahanotu's endorsement provides a strategic boost in mobilizing youth support through the City Boy Movement. This alliance could significantly influence the political landscape heading into the 2027 general election, particularly in regions where youth engagement is critical. The withdrawal of a prominent figure like Ahanotu underscores the fragility of opposition coalitions and the allure of established power structures for displaced political actors.

As the 2027 election cycle approaches, the fallout from Ahanotu's decision will likely spark further debates within the Labour Party about its internal governance and the treatment of its founding members. The conflict between the Julius Abure-led faction and the Senator Nenadi Usman-led leadership has exposed deep fractures that may hinder the party's ability to present a unified front. Meanwhile, the ruling party's APCC is likely to integrate Ahanotu's network into its broader strategy to secure re-election, leveraging his connections and popularity among the youth demographic to巩固 its electoral base.