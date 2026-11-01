Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation Awards Recognize Tinubu Sanwo-Olu For Inclusion

Nigeria's First Lady and Lagos Governor honored by Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation alongside media leaders for disability inclusion and democratic contributions.

Lagos, Nigeria. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LEADERSHIP Newspapers, and veteran media practitioner Elder Olapade Kayode have been named among recipients of the Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation awards. The recognition honors their significant contributions to disability inclusion, democratic development, religious harmony, community advancement, and responsible journalism. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the convener of the foundation, Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, and made available to journalists in Lagos.

Award Categories Highlight Social Inclusion

Oshilaja stated that the awards were designed to celebrate individuals and institutions whose contributions had positively influenced society. The specific areas of focus include social inclusion, democratic participation, religious tolerance, public enlightenment, and community development. The list of recipients is extensive, demonstrating the broad scope of the foundation's mission to recognize excellence across various sectors of Nigerian society.

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Also listed for the awards are June 12 democratic activist, Comrade Adewale Adeniyi Balogun, alongside religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and other media establishments. This comprehensive approach ensures that those working quietly in the background to improve community welfare are also given their due recognition. The foundation aims to inspire others by highlighting these diverse efforts.

Tinubu Honored For Healthcare And Empowerment

Senator Tinubu's recognition is based on her interventions in healthcare accessibility and economic empowerment. Her initiatives specifically target persons living with disabilities, addressing critical gaps in support services. According to the statement, one cited initiative involves support for health insurance coverage for persons with disabilities. The foundation noted her legislative contributions, including the sponsorship of several bills during her years in the National Assembly, as key considerations for the honor.

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Additionally, her work includes empowerment programmes for wheelchair users. Under one of the interventions, 100 wheelchair users reportedly received wheelchairs and financial assistance of ₦100,000 each. These tangible actions demonstrate a commitment to improving the daily lives of vulnerable groups. The organizers emphasized the importance of deliberate government policies and practical interventions in removing barriers confronting these populations.

Sanwo-Olu Recognized For State Welfare Policies

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu was nominated in recognition of his administration's policies and interventions aimed at improving the welfare, inclusion, and participation of persons living with disabilities in Lagos State. The foundation said the recognition of the two public officials underscored the importance of deliberate government policies. Their work serves as a model for how state leadership can directly impact the quality of life for citizens with special needs.

In the religious category, Christian personalities listed include Apostolic Mother Olatunbosun and Kemi Ade John. Muslim personalities listed include Alhaji Abu Abiodun Oyebanji, Alhaji Raheem Olanrewaju Jaji, and Chief Abiodun Kakawa. These names reflect the foundation's appreciation for leaders who foster peace and moral development within their respective communities. The selection process prioritized those who have demonstrated long-term commitment to interfaith harmony.

Media And Faith Groups Receive Prestigious Awards

Several religious institutions were also listed, reflecting the foundation's recognition of faith-based organizations' contributions to moral development, peaceful coexistence, and community engagement. Christian organizations named include the Redeemed Christian Church of God Headquarters, RCCG Alagomeji, Good Shepherd, First Square Gospel Church, Alagomeji, All Saints Anglican Church, and Ijo Idapo Mimo Aladura. These institutions have played vital roles in social services and community building in Lagos and beyond.

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Other religious institutions listed include Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Ahmadiyya Society of Nigeria, Ijo Orunmila ATO, and Ijo Adulawo. The media category features prominently in the awards, with recognition extended to organizations and practitioners whose contributions to balanced journalism, public enlightenment, accountability, and responsible information dissemination have been identified by the organizers. The foundation views a free and responsible press as essential for a healthy democracy.

Media organizations listed for recognition include The Nation, The Punch, LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Daily Sun, Radio Lagos, Bond FM, Adtoknews Online Publication, and People's Voice. A major recipient in this category is Elder Kayode Olopade, who has served as the foundation's media consultant for almost 15 years. His long-standing service highlights the importance of consistency and dedication in media advocacy. The awards serve as a testament to the enduring impact of these institutions on Nigerian society.