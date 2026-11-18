Alhaji Idris Shu'aibu Dogaro, the Dan Ruwatan Gwandu and Dallatun Bagudo, praised President Bola Tinubu for approving the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port and for his campaign visit to Birnin Kebbi.

A traditional title holder in Kebbi State, Alhaji Idris Shu'aibu Dogaro, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port.

Dogaro, who is the Dan Ruwatan Gwandu and Dallatun Bagudo, also praised the President for his visit to Birnin Kebbi. Dogaro gave the commendation in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, shortly after the President's rally at the Haliru Abdu Township Stadium. He described the visit as a demonstration of the Federal Government's commitment to the development of Kebbi State.

Also read President Tinubu Approves Inland Dry Port in Kebbi State at APC Rally

Dry Port Boosts Kebbi Economic Prospects

He said the large turnout at the rally reflected the people's appreciation of the administration's policies and developmental initiatives. The traditional title holder described the approval of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port as a major boost to the state's economic prospects. According to him, the facility would unlock Kebbi's commercial, agricultural and cross-border trade potential. He added that it would attract local and foreign investments and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for youths.

Dogaro also commended Tinubu for his assurances on the provision of critical road infrastructure. He specifically mentioned the Kalgo-Bunza road and other routes linking border communities. He noted that the President had also pledged to consider the broader infrastructure demands presented by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris. The monarch further praised the President's commitment to addressing the economic and social needs of residents.

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Food And Healthcare Interventions Cited

He cited interventions aimed at making food affordable and improving farmers' incomes. He also mentioned efforts to expand access to quality education and upgrade healthcare facilities. The Tsamiya Inland Dry Port is expected to strengthen trade activities in the state, particularly cross-border commerce, given Kebbi's proximity to neighbouring countries. Dogaro urged traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and other residents to sustain their support for the Tinubu administration and Governor Idris.

He said their cooperation was essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Kebbi State.