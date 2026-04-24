Kebbi State Warns Pilgrims Against Misconduct Ahead of 2026 Hajj

The Kebbi State Government has cautioned intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj against any form of misconduct, promising sanctions for violations. Committees have been inaugurated to oversee Hajj operations, security, and discipline, with mandatory vaccinations also underway.

The Kebbi State Government has issued a firm warning to prospective pilgrims preparing for the 2026 Hajj , emphasizing that any form of misconduct will be met with strict penalties, both during the pilgrimage itself and upon their return to Nigeria.

This declaration was made by Faruk Aliyu Yaro Enabo, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, during the formal inauguration of several committees specifically tasked with overseeing the multifaceted operations of the upcoming Hajj exercise. Enabo underscored that the formation of these committees is a crucial step towards ensuring seamless coordination of all Hajj-related activities and, critically, maintaining a high standard of discipline amongst the pilgrims throughout their journey, from the initial preparations in Nigeria to their time spent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He detailed the specific responsibilities assigned to each committee, highlighting their roles in ensuring a safe, organized, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants. The government’s proactive approach signals a commitment to upholding the integrity of the Hajj process and protecting the reputation of the state and its pilgrims. A central component of this disciplinary framework is a dedicated committee, led by the state’s Grand Qadi, Khalifah Mukhtar Usman.

This committee will be directly responsible for enforcing appropriate behavior and addressing any instances of misconduct that may arise. The scope of their authority extends to all aspects of the pilgrimage, ensuring that pilgrims adhere to both religious guidelines and the laws of Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, a robust security sub-committee, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Umar Muhammad Hadeija, has been established to manage all security concerns.

This sub-committee’s purview encompasses comprehensive security arrangements, starting with pre-departure checks and continuing through the transit period and the entirety of the pilgrims’ stay in Saudi Arabia. This layered security approach aims to mitigate risks and provide a secure environment for pilgrims to focus on their spiritual obligations. Enabo further stressed the importance of transparency and unwavering professionalism from all stakeholders involved in the Hajj operations.

He urged committee members to prioritize these principles in their duties, ensuring a smooth and efficient pilgrimage for all involved. The emphasis on ethical conduct and accountability reflects the government’s dedication to responsible governance and public trust. Reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the undertaking, Ahmad Ja’afar Jega, the Amirul Hajj and Head of Government Delegation, addressed the committee members, urging them to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in strict accordance with established guidelines.

He emphasized the vital need for close cooperation with the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, recognizing that a unified and coordinated effort is essential for a successful and trouble-free pilgrimage. Jega’s remarks highlight the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility in achieving the goals of the Hajj operation.

In addition to the logistical and disciplinary preparations, the state government has already initiated a mandatory vaccination program for all intending pilgrims. This proactive health measure is a non-negotiable requirement for entry into Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to public health and safety. The vaccination campaign underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens and facilitating their participation in this important religious observance.

The government’s comprehensive preparations demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting its citizens in fulfilling their religious obligations while prioritizing their safety, security, and well-being





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