Kebbi State Mourns as Coordinated Attacks Claim 44 Lives, Police Launch Statewide Operation

A wave of coordinated attacks in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State has resulted in the deaths of 44 people across multiple villages. The Police Command has initiated a statewide clearance operation, with massive deployments and investigations underway to restore order and apprehend the perpetrators. The operation targets high-risk areas, incorporating intelligence-led strategies and community engagement.

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the tragic loss of 44 lives in a series of coordinated attacks targeting several communities within the Shanga Local Government Area. The affected villages, which bore the brunt of these violent acts, include Gebe, Kalkami, Kawara, Kasoshi, Awaye, Tungar Rini, Binuwa, and Dabe. These attacks, occurring across multiple locations, have prompted a significant response from law enforcement, aiming to restore order and prevent further loss of life.

The scale of the violence has necessitated a comprehensive approach, involving various security measures and community engagement strategies to address the root causes and mitigate the impact of the attacks.\In response to the devastating events, the Kebbi Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, issued a statement detailing the launch of a statewide clearance operation. This operation, initiated under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu, is designed to curb the escalating threats of banditry and violent crimes throughout the state. The police have undertaken a massive deployment of personnel from various security agencies to the affected communities, a move that has contributed to a semblance of relative calm returning to the areas. Parallel to the security deployments, the command has commenced discreet investigations into the attacks, aiming to identify the perpetrators, uncover their motives, and bring them to justice. The police are pursuing all available leads and utilizing advanced investigative techniques to ensure a thorough and effective inquiry. Furthermore, the authorities are working in close coordination with local communities to gather information and build trust, critical elements in resolving this crisis and preventing future incidents.\The ongoing clearance operation, integral to restoring peace and security, strategically focuses on high-risk zones, including farmlands, forests, border communities, and remote settlements. The operation encompasses a multifaceted approach that includes coordinated patrols, intelligence-led stop-and-search operations, and collaborative efforts with other security agencies. These combined strategies are intended to disrupt the operations of criminal elements, interdict illegal activities, and establish a visible security presence across vulnerable areas. As evidence of the operation's initial success, the police reported the recovery of two AK-47 rifles along the Illo-Kamba axis, highlighting the efficacy of intelligence-led policing in proactively addressing security threats. Umar Hadejia, the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, has emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging residents to maintain vigilance and collaborate with security agencies by promptly providing credible and timely information. Hadejia has also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, religious bodies, and youth groups to actively support the ongoing efforts aimed at restoring peace and strengthening security throughout the state. The combined efforts of law enforcement, community stakeholders, and government bodies are crucial in addressing this multifaceted challenge and building a more secure future for the residents of Kebbi State





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Kebbi State Banditry Attacks Police Operation Security

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